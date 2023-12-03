Yogi Adityanath says differently-abled have shown talent whenever given opportunity

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the differently-abled people have shown their talent whenever they have got the opportunity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme where he gave awards on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

He cited sage Ashtavakra, Socrates, scientist Stephen Hawking and Jagatguru Swami Ram Bhadracharya.

He was addressing a programme held at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University’s Atal auditorium In Lucknow on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to distribute awards to outstanding achievers from the differently abled segment of the population across the state.

“In the Para Asian Games held in China, our para athletes have won 111 medals,” Yogi Adityanath said at the programme organised by the department for the empowerment of disabled persons.

“The performance of the differently-abled is always better compared to the general public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new term ‘divyang’ instead of ‘viklang’ to honour the differently-abled individuals worldwide,” he added. Nearly 50 prizes were given on the university stage at Sunday’s event.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi had implemented the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the country in 2016. The state government has fully complied with this Act, he added.

Yogi Adityanath also said the state government has increased the budget for schemes related to the “welfare of divyangjan”. He said that divyangjans initially used to receive a monthly pension of ₹300, adding the government has currently increased it to ₹1,000 per month.

The chief minister said that approximately 10 lakh (1 million) divyangjan in the state are benefiting from this facility today. Adityanath also said that there was a provision of only ₹312 crore in the 2016-17 budget for the welfare of divyangjan in the state, adding the state government has currently increased it to ₹1,120 crore. The differently-abled suffering from leprosy earlier used to receive a pension of ₹2,500 while his government has increased it to ₹3,000, he added.

“In the year 2022-23, the distribution of artificial limbs to a total of 3,05,000 divyangjan in the state has been successfully carried out. Additionally, the distribution of 8,000 motorised tricycles has been done in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state,” Yogi Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the state government allocates ₹40 crore annually to the transport department for the travel of divyangjan. Along with this, marriage incentive amount has been provided to 4,342 divyangjans in the state, he added.

He also said that the medical grant amount for divyangjan in the state has now been increased to ₹10,000. The chief minister further said that in the budget for 2023-24, an allocation of ₹60.48 crore has been made for cochlear implants.

He stated that initially, there were three government shelter homes for the mentally challenged in the entire state, located in Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur. Now, the government has taken steps to establish six new centres, he said.

“CM Yogi emphasised that efforts are being made to provide maximum opportunities for imparting higher education and technical education to divyangjan. Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, along with Jagatguru Divyang University in Chitrakoot, will also be made a state university, he informed further,” as per a state government release.

“Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country where two universities for Divyanjan are operational,” he said.

Adityanath also inaugurated an exhibition put up by social organisations and special schools during the state-level awards distribution programme, the statement added.

Besides honouring 26 meritorious students of special schools, he also recognised 21 individuals and institutions who have done excellent work in the field of empowerment of disabled persons.

Minister of state for backward class welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities (independent charge) Narendra Kashyap, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, principal secretary, empowerment of persons with disabilities, Subhash Chandra Sharma, vice chancellor of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University Professor R KP Singh, teachers, students, and other dignitaries were present in the programme.