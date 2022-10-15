Yogi Adityanath says medical and engineering education to be imparted in Hindi, too, in U.P.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday indicated that students would be able to pursue medical and engineering courses in Hindi in the next academic year in all the colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

He said certain books of medical and engineering courses have been already translated into Hindi in the state.

“We have translated certain books of medical and engineering education in Hindi. The next time, you will be able to pursue medical and engineering courses in Hindi, too,” Yogi said. He was addressing the Aryavir and Veerangana Prantiya Sammelan organised to mark 75th “Nirvana Divas” of Swami Narayan Swami in Moradabad on Saturday.

The new National Education Policy, with its emphasis on adopting Indian languages for teaching all curricula, including medical and engineering courses, will establish India as the “Vishwa Guru” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Instructions in medical and engineering courses, too, would be imparted in all the Indian languages, he said.

Yogi Adityanath referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “panch pran” (five pledges) that the country needs to focus on next 25 years and said heritage was part of them.

“We are seeing a new India emerging under PM Modi’s leadership, realising the dream of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’,” he said.

He listed measures like renovation of Kedarnath temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple and the United Nations proclaiming June 21 as the International Yoga Day to make his point that all such dreams of Arya Samaj saints and leaders was being realised. India’s spiritual and cultural traditions were being re-established on the global platform, he added.

“The dream that Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Shradhanandji and other Arya Samaj saints saw is being realised with revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself went to lay the foundation stone and begin construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

He lauded the Arya Samaj’s role in India’s independence and said Swami Shradhanand was brutally killed by some heretics who were upset over the social reforms taking place in India. He said the movement, however, did not stop as Narayan Swami took it forward by setting up Aryaveer Dal.

“If today we have been able to get two lakh couples married under the Mukhya Mantri Community Marriage Scheme, it is because of the Shuddhi Movement, which led to consistent fight against child marriages and for widow remarriages,” he said.

Emphasising the need for people to stand against all social evils and bad practices, the chief minister also appealed to the Aryaveers to increase awareness of people about the welfare schemes of the government.

He added: “We must stand against people who try to prevent the remarriage of a widow. We must not let injustices of any kind happen. Any such incident happening in any part of the state must be brought to our notice.”

He used the occasion to laud Swami Ramdev for promoting yoga and swadeshi.

An official press release said Yogi went to the venue of the programme after reviewing implementation of various development schemes and discussed with officials the developments that took place in Moradabad following action against the alleged mining mafia there.