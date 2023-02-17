Yogi Adityanath says Pakistan will vanish when weapons made in Bundelkhand roar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Pakistan would vanish from the world map when the weapons from the upcoming defence corridor in Bundelkhand roar.

Six nodes — Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow — have been identified for developing the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). Chitrakoot and Jhansi are in Bundelkhand.

“The defence corridor is being constructed, and when the cannons made there roar, Pakistan will vanish on its own (wahan ke bani topein jab garjengin to Pakistan apne aap gayab ho jaayegaa),” the chief minister said at the launch of Kalinjar Mahotsav in Bundelkhand’s Banda.

The UPDIC is an aspirational project that intends to reduce Indian aerospace and defence sector’s dependence on foreign suppliers.

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the development works being done in the Bundelkhand region.

“In order to connect Bundelkhand with the development axis and shorten the travel time to Delhi and Lucknow, the Bundelkhand Expressway was constructed. Now, you can travel from Chitrakoot to Delhi in just five-and-a-half hours. An airport is going to be built in Chitrakoot,” he said.

Mentioning the availability of drinking water in the drought-prone region, Yogi Adityanath said, “Earlier, women in the region had to travel miles to fetch drinking water, but now every home has access to clean drinking water because of the Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal Yojana.”

He said water could have reached homes sooner, but the ‘parivardis’ (dynasts) and ‘jaativadis’ (casteists) were unwilling to work towards this due to their mindset.

“Their family meant everything to them. They didn’t care for Bundelkhand... . Bundelkhand will no longer have a water shortage; it will be like heaven on earth,” Adityanath said.

With so many projects coming up in the region, Bundelkhand will no longer lag behind in development, he said.

“Bundelkhand has received proposals of approximately ₹4.5 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow,” he said.

“The youngsters won’t need to migrate to other states for employment in this scenario because of the construction of industries on a massive scale,” he said.

He emphasised, “Bundelkhand is one of the top priorities of the double engine government and Prime Minister Modi.”

“A meeting should be conducted with the administration and the tourism department, and the latter should get ready to operate hotels in the forts of Bundelkhand and explore opportunities for tourism growth,” he said.

Before this, at another event, Yogi unveiled the statue of Maharaja Khet Singh Khangar Judeo in Banda.

“Maharaja Khet Singh Khangar joined forces with Prithviraj Chauhan and took part in all of his wars during the 12th century, a time when the nation was under attack from foreign invaders. It was crucial for maintaining India’s unity at the time. This demonstrates his bravery and valour for his country,” the chief minister said.