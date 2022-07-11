Yogi Adityanath says sugarcane farmers will be “our future”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and asserted that they “are going to be our future.”
Yogi Adityanath said this at a function where he distributed share certificates to 50.10 lakh (5.01 million) farmers registered with cooperative sugarcane societies and cooperative sugar mill societies to make their functioning transparent.
“Farmers have been our top-most priority and all our efforts have been made keeping their welfare paramount. Today’s event has revived the cooperative movement of the country and our farmers are now on their way to not only be participants but also the owners of the system they are associated with,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing farmers at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.
“I would like to express my deepest gratitude towards all our ‘Annadatas’ for their contribution towards making the state the top economy despite the natural challenges put forward by the varying seasons,” the chief minister said.
“Sugarcane farmers are going to be our future. No sugar mills will remain in loss in the coming times and the government is working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.
Sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol abundantly to tackle the ups and downs of the sugar market, he said.
He emphasised the importance of technology in ensuring transparency and making functioning hassle-free.
“We increased the use of technology to benefit our farmers, ensure their hard work bears appropriate results and end the dominance of the sugarcane mafia and other corrupt elements existing in the system,” the chief minister asserted.
Yogi said that it was technology due to which the sugar mills continued to function even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unlike states like Maharashtra and Karnataka where all the mills were shut down, U.P. took risks, prepared a system and set up Covid helpdesks to safeguard lives and livelihood of farmers even during challenging times, he said.
The chief minister added that his government has so far paid “a record” ₹1.77 lakh crore directly to sugarcane farmers, which is about three times more than the annual budget of many states and far more than what was paid to the farmers between 2007 and 2017.
“Most of the sugar mills have made their payment in a time-bound manner. We are also working to ensure all mills do the same. We have also implemented a system through which, if a person has invested his money in some other industry and his sugar mill has become inefficient in terms of making payments, then the money made through that industry will also be diverted to make payments,” Yogi Adityanath said.
He said when farmers become shareholders of the committee, they also become eligible to benefit from the profits of the committee.
The state government is going ahead with the plan for revival of sugar mills, ensuring gradual expansion of the old mills, their modernisation and upgradation.
At the event, farmers also expressed their gratitude towards the chief minister for introducing various reforms, said the government in a statement soon after the event.
U.P’s sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, minister of state for sugarcane development and sugar mills Sanjay Singh Gangwar, chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, additional chief secretary (Sugar Industry & Cane Development) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy were present on the occasion.
-
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
The district women's cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar. After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs. While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.
-
UP ensured liquor ban at religious places: Minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ensured ban on liquor shops in Ramkot and Raiganj ward municipalities of Ayodhya, Vrindavan in Mathura district, one-kilometer radius of Ganga in Varanasi, Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and Deoband municipality area limits in Saharanpur, Chitrakoot and Sangam in Prayagraj, said excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Monday. Soon after the Yogi Adityanath government took office in 2017, there was a demand to prohibit sale of liquor near religious places.
-
U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.
-
Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
-
Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools
Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.
