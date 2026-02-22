Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan on Sunday where he will position Uttar Pradesh as the "manufacturing hub of India" and attract investments in key sectors, officials said. Yogi Adityanath set to leave for 4-day Singapore, Japan visit

He would hold discussions on data centre infrastructure, renewable energy prospects, and explore investments in agribusiness and automobile sectors, with meetings scheduled with representatives of Google, Toshiba and, Suzuki Motors, among others.

The visit, scheduled from February 23-26, will be the chief minister's first foreign tour after his Myanmar visit in 2017. He will spend two days each in both country, and 24 in Singapore and February 25 and 26 in Japan.

During the tour, Adityanath is slated to meet the representatives of 33 global companies 25 in Singapore and eight in Japan to explore investment opportunities, technological collaborations and industrial partnerships.

As per a press statement, a key feature of the visit will be government-to-business meetings and roundtable interactions with investors.

Officials said the chief minister will hold discussions on the state's industrial policy, land bank, expressway network, logistics infrastructure and skill development initiatives, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's readiness for large-scale investments.

In Singapore, Adityanath will meet representatives of Google and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres for discussions on data centre infrastructure. He will also hold talks with Japfa Group and Olam International on agribusiness investments.

Logistics and infrastructure are expected to figure in meetings with Mapletree Investments and AI-SATS, while renewable energy prospects will be discussed with EDPR Sunseap, among others.

The chief minister will also interact with global investment funds such as Temasek Holdings, GIC and Blackstone Inc. regarding capital investment opportunities in the state.

In Japan, meetings are scheduled with Suzuki Motor Corporation and Kubota Corporation to discuss automobile investments. Semiconductor collaboration will be taken up with Tokyo Electron, while electronics manufacturing will be discussed with Toshiba.

Officials said the CM will also engage with industry representatives on green hydrogen, supply chain development and hospitality investments during his Japan leg.

Besides investor meetings, Adityanath will interact with members of the Indian diaspora and students, sharing the state's development journey and vision of achieving a one trillion dollar economy.

The government said the visit is aimed at strengthening "Brand UP" globally and accelerating progress towards making the state a major manufacturing and investment destination under the 'Make in UP' initiative.

