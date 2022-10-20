Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 66 projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 66 projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

lucknow news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 66 development projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav (October 23). Phase-3 of the drinking water scheme of the urban development department is among the projects lined up for inauguration. Clean drinking water will be supplied to areas under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation under this 5456.62 lakh ( 54.56 crore) project.

Yogi Adityanath will also lay the foundation stone of a driving training institute that is expected to come up at an estimated cost of 856.84 crore.

The Queen Heo Memorial Park will also come up in Ayodhya at a cost of 2192.03 lakh ( 21.92 crore).

The Hanuman Kund and Svardkhani Kund will also be revived at a cost of 145.44 lakh ( 1.45 crore) and 106.45 lakh ( 1.06 crore) respectively. The state government has also proposed an auditorium having a capacity of 216 people at a cost of 488.97 lakh ( 4.88 crore).

Besides, Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Nagar Panchayat buildings at Bhawan Kumar Ganj and Khironi Suchitaganj constructed at the cost of 147.86 lakh ( 1.47 crore) each.

In addition, the government will announce new developmental schemes for Ayodhya.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out