Not a single riot in U.P. in last 6.5 years: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the “double engine” government had won the trust of half of Uttar Pradesh’s population (women of the state) on the issue of security. Addressing an event in the state capital, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had experienced a significant decline in crime, “with not even a single riot occurring in the past six-and-a-half-years”. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Today, the state enjoys a secure environment, reinforced by official figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) confirming the decline in various crime categories,” the CM said. He underscored that during the 2022 assembly elections, his government’s track record in maintaining law and order in the state played an important role in securing a resounding two-thirds majority.

“It is a big achievement which reflects the increased sense of security in a sizeable section of the population of the state. Today, women can confidently travel alone throughout the state without any fear, signifying the success of our government in gaining the trust of a substantial portion of the population,” Yogi added.

The CM said that the state had undergone significant transformation since 2017. There was a widespread belief that U.P. faced challenges that adversely impacted both the state and the nation, he added.

“However, over the past six- and-a-half-years, our government has successfully changed this perception, both within India and globally. Today, Uttar Pradesh no longer carries the burden of negative stereotypes. Instead, it is forging ahead on a positive trajectory,” he said.

The CM also said that Uttar Pradesh had doubled its per capita income in just six-and-a-half-years. “Previously the sixth largest economy in the country, Uttar Pradesh has now risen to become the third largest economy. It is poised to become the second-largest economy in the nation in the near future, with an official announcement expected soon,” Yogi added.