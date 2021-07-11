Yogi Adityanath unveils UP Population Policy. Check all key points here
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday spoke about the need for curbing population growth to address the ‘hurdles of development’ as he launched Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030. He said nations that addressed the issue have seen positive results. The chief minster said the new policy has been prepared keeping all sections of society in mind.
“Increasing population is the root of major problems, including inequality, prevailing in society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society,” Adityanath said. According to the new policy, couples who do not have more than two children will benefit from government schemes.
Here are some of the key points of Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030:
- The government plans to achieve the target of population stabilisation in Uttar Pradesh
- The policy has been enacted with an aim to decrease maternal mortality rate by tackling curable diseases
- It also aims to reduce the mortality of children below five years and improve their nutrition
- The policy wants to bring improvement in ‘flow of information’ to boys and girls about nutrition and birth related issues.
- Elderly welfare and care system also falls under the ambit of this policy.
- The policy will focus on educating people regarding family planning
- The government will also introduce safe abortion facilities for women
- The policy will emphasise on delivering quality health services and aim to introduce social and habitual changes
- The government has sought the participation of civil society, private sector and charitable organisations in implementing the policy
- The policy will also address the issue of sex-based violence
- It also aims to make human resources available to people for improving health
- Research centres will be set-up which will work on population, health and various issues.
