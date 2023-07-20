Previous govts deployed corrupt officers, made system hollow: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the previous governments, saying they deployed corrupt officials almost everywhere who made the system hollow. He urged the newly appointed officers to be ready to fight corruption that was a barrier to the state’s development. Yogi Adityanath said within the last 1.5 years, this was the 21st programme for distribution of appointment letters. (File Photo)

The CM was handing over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the UP Public Service Commission as part of Mission Rozgar at an event organized at Lok Bhawan here, according to a press release.

“You will have a period of 30-35 years to demonstrate your ability and capability to society. Complaints related to the public revolve around some government departments. Put your ego aside and work for the welfare of people,” he said addressing the audience after the programme.

Adityanath said arrogance in dealing with people would work against the officers. “If you are a deputy collector and refuse to interact with the people, it would work against you,” he said.

He said within the last 1.5 years, this was the 21st programme for distribution of appointment letters. “By completing the appointment process in less than 10 months, the UP Public Service Commission has set a new standard of fairness, transparency, and cleanliness,” added the CM.

Adityanath emphasized there was no casteism or nepotism in the recruitment process over the past six years. “There are no considerations of region, language, or caste. Only those who qualify will be selected,” he said.

Adityanath said the rights of common citizens should be protected. “There are many officers whom no one recognises, but there are also many who are remembered by people long after their superannuation. Candidates getting appointment letters could face the same situation,” he said.

Urging officers to treat the entire state as a family, the CM said they had to work in accordance with the expectations of 25 crore people of the state.

Appointments were being made in the Ayush department that had been neglected ever since the Ayurveda scam, he said.

Adityanath said after shedding the Bimaru state tag, Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a significant economic force in the nation. “Today, UP is moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy. According to the figures from NITI Aayog, 5.5 crore people have got out of the shackles of poverty,” he said.

Those given appointment letters included 39 deputy collectors (department of appointment & personnel), 93 dy superintendents of police (home department), seven district food marketing officers/district supply officers (food and civil supplies department), 12 treasurers/accounts officers (finance department), 10 executive officers category-1 /assistant municipal commissioners /tax assessment officers (urban development department), 44 naib tehsildars (revenue department), 422 medical officers (Ayush department), 53 technical assistants/mines officers/mines inspectors (directorate of geology and mining), five management officers/administrators (state property department), and 15 managers / officers on special duty (Khadi and Village Industries Board).

Appointees praise “fair, impartial recruitment process”

The newly appointed youth of various departments of the UP government expressed their belief in the fair and impartial recruitment process in the state under the Yogi government and assured of performing their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

The CM distributed appointment letters on six out of 20 days in July 2023. On Thursday, he distributed appointment letters to 700 newly selected youths, stated a press release.

“My father was a PCS candidate. There was lack of transparency in his time. But today, all works are being completed in a robust and time-bound manner in the Yogi government. Fairness, transparency and timelines define Yogi raj,” said an officer given the appointment letter.

Deoria resident Gaurav Pratap Singh, who was selected for the post of naib tehsildar, said: “My father had appeared for the PCS exam. During his time, there were problems of delay and lack of transparency in examinations. But this time, a record has been set by completing the examination in just 10 months. I express my gratitude to the CM and assure to fulfill my responsibilities sincerely.”

Saltanat Parveen, a resident of Lucknow who was selected for the post of deputy collector, was overjoyed to receive the appointment letter. “It is an unforgettable moment for me. Earlier, it used to take a long time for distribution of appointment letters after the declaration of civil services results. But the Yogi government has set a record in issuing appointment letters by making this process transparent, fair and quick,” she said.