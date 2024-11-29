Yogi asks his ministers to gear up for Mahakumbh, Milkipur bypoll

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked his council of ministers to get ready to hold roadshows for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and make the event a big success even as he briefed them about the strategy that they need to follow to win the by-election to the Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The Prayagraj Mahakumbh is a big event and the ministers should get ready to visit state capitals to extend invitation for the same to the governors and chief ministers of different states and brief the people about the heritage and importance of the event,” the chief minister said.

He was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers at his official residence here on Friday. This was the first such meeting that Yogi presided over after the state cabinet’s nod to hold roadshows for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in India and abroad.

He said the dates and the places to be visited by the ministers are being finalised and they would soon be informed about the detailed plans soon.

“Yes, there will be roadshows and teams of ministers will be formed to visit different states. The names of ministers for different teams, dates for the roadshows and the places to be visited by them will be finalised soon,” said a senior officer.

This was also the first meeting of the council of ministers after the results of by-elections to nine UP assembly seats. The National Democratic Alliance won seven (BJP 6 and RLD one) while the Samajwadi Party scored a victory on two seats.

The chief minister and the ministers were in an upbeat mood. The BJP’s victory in Kundarki, however, has been in focus and Yogi asked his ministers to work to get the support of the people of all sections of society as the BJP did in Kundarki to win the by-election.

“Yes, the chief minister spoke about the support of all sections of society that the BJP got in Kundarki. The BJP worked as a team in the by-polls and when the Election Commission of India announces poll dates for Milkipur the ministers should work in the same manner and work as a team to win the by-poll as they did in Kundarki,” a minister said.

Those aware of the development said the BJP would work on the same strategy in 2027 elections too and the ministers have been asked to camp in districts and interact with the people to know about and resolve their problems.