Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi cabinet to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh soon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 16, 2025 03:51 AM IST

An official spokesman said the process of finalising the date for the state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 was in the final stages

Led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet is likely to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 soon.

Yogi cabinet to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh soon
Yogi cabinet to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh soon

Though a decision in this regard has been taken, the date for the same is still being finalised.

An official spokesman confirmed the move and said the process of finalising the date for the state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 was in the final stages.

READ | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Experiencing the rarest Kumbh in 144 years, wrapped in luxury

There are indications that the state cabinet meeting may be held there next week with certain items regarding the state’s development and people’s welfare on the agenda. Ministers are also likely to take a holy dip at the Sangam after the meeting.

This will be the second such meeting of the state cabinet in Prayagraj. Adityanath had presided over a state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019.

The construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj was one of the decisions taken there.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On