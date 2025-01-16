Yogi cabinet to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh soon

There are indications that the state cabinet meeting may be held there next week with certain items regarding the state’s development and people’s welfare on the agenda. Ministers are also likely to take a holy dip at the Sangam after the meeting.
This will be the second such meeting of the state cabinet in Prayagraj. Adityanath had presided over a state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019.
The construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj was one of the decisions taken there.