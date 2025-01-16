Led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet is likely to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 soon. Yogi cabinet to meet at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh soon

Though a decision in this regard has been taken, the date for the same is still being finalised.

An official spokesman confirmed the move and said the process of finalising the date for the state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 was in the final stages.

There are indications that the state cabinet meeting may be held there next week with certain items regarding the state’s development and people’s welfare on the agenda. Ministers are also likely to take a holy dip at the Sangam after the meeting.

This will be the second such meeting of the state cabinet in Prayagraj. Adityanath had presided over a state cabinet meeting at the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019.

The construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj was one of the decisions taken there.