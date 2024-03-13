Yogi calls Congress, SP ‘liabilities’

Unnao/Farrukhabad/Bareilly: Terming the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress as ‘liabilities’, chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to refrain from voting for parties that fail to ensure the provision of essentials such as ration, housing, and healthcare to the underprivileged. He also criticised them for not honouring people’s faith by constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a newly-installed ‘Damru’ at Aadi Chauraha in Bareilly on Wednesday (PTI)

During a whirlwind tour of three districts on Wednesday, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of numerous development projects. This included 103 projects worth ₹241.26 crore in Unnao, 102 projects worth ₹288 crore in Farrukhabad, and 64 projects worth ₹328 crore in Bareilly.

Addressing a public meeting in Unnao, Yogi said, “Only those who work without bias should have the right to come to power. Today, there is only one unanimous voice in the country - Once again, Modi government in 2024.”’

Emphasising the significance of the double-engine government, the CM remarked, “With your blessings, the temple of Ram Lalla was constructed in Ayodhya. The Congress and SP have failed to undertake the construction of the temple.” The state government is committed for the restoration of Satan Pasi Fort in Unnao, he said.

Asserting that ‘Viksit Bharat’ should be the collective commitment of the people, the CM said, “The PM has emphasised the concept of ‘Panch Pran’ for every citizen. Fulfilling civic duties is only possible when an individual upholds the Constitution and prioritises the nation above all. Our foremost aim should be the welfare of the country. Progress is achieved when we work towards this objective.”

Highlighting India’s enhanced global stature under PM Modi’s leadership, the CM remarked, “Previously, India lacked respect internationally. However, in the last decade, India has surged to new heights of development. Today, India stands as a global leader. As we enter the second year of ‘Amrit Kaal’, in PM Modi’s third term, our aim is to propel India to become the world’s third-largest economy and herald the dawn of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ From PM Modi to ‘Pradhan-Parshad’ (every local leader), we are all dedicated to advancing the cause of a Viksit Bharat.”

A state that was previously overlooked by investors has now received proposals worth ₹10.5 lakh crore, realised through initiatives like the Ground-Breaking Ceremony 4.0.

Highlighting the significance of Unnao, the CM remarked, “It was from this very soil that the bugle of independence was sounded by Chandrashekhar Azad.”

Addressing a public meeting in Farrukhabad, the CM said, “When wrong people come to power, they get bullets fired at Ram devotees, but when a good and sensitive government is elected, the devotees of Lord Ram are valued. Today, Ram devotees are being given easy darshan in Ayodhya.”

Launching a pilot project to provide loan facilities to farmers in 10 minutes under the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture Agri Stake Scheme, the chief minister said, “Farrukhabad has become the first district in the country to connect with the loan facility within 10 minutes through kisan credit card under the agri stake scheme.”

Addressing a public meeting in Bareilly, the CM said, “With the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, the vision of Nath Nagri corridor is being realised in Bareilly while Mahadev overhead bridge in Qutub Khana is also ready.”

The chief minister congratulated the entrepreneurs and businessmen of Bareilly for their full cooperation in building the bridge. He mentioned that while Bareilly was earlier known for its earrings, now it will be recognised for flyovers and IT parks. A new identity of Bareilly is being formed, becoming a wonderful confluence of PMs vision, heritage, and development.

Under the BJP government, the country has undergone significant changes, leading to the assertion that we are now citizens of a developed India. Today, the whole world looks towards India with hope. The increased respect for India also translates to increased respect for every citizen of the nation. He reiterated that India’s borders are now secure, and the menace of Naxalism and terrorism has been significantly diminished.