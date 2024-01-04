Yogi commits 404 cr to upgrade 928 PM-SHRI schools

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said amidst the global challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new education policy. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and U.P. agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi during the inauguration of the modernisation work of PM-SHRI schools in Lucknow on January 4. (Sourced)

“This foundational initiative has motivated us to propel the vision of a ‘New India’ forward. The Prime Minister School for Rising India (PM-SHRI) School Scheme is a crucial component of this initiative. In the first phase of PM SHRI, 928 schools with classes from grade 1 to 12 will be upgraded at the cost of ₹404 crore,” Yogi said.

The CM said this during the inauguration of the modernisation work of PM-SHRI schools with a sum of ₹404 crore and transfer of funds of ₹347 crore for saturation of infrastructure facilities in secondary schools under ‘Project Alankar’ organised at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

Criticising previous governments for neglecting educational facilities in the state, Yogi said, “Before 2017, underprivileged children in the state were compelled to attend schools lacking facilities, teachers, or connectivity. Moreover, these schools were on the brink of closure.”

“Since assuming office, we initiated the upgrading of basic schools through ‘Operation Kayakalp’. Currently, 96 percent basic schools have been upgraded through ‘Operation Kayakalp’. These enhancements include additional classes, toilets, labs, and the introduction of smart classes,” he added.

During the event, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to newly selected Group B officers. Yogi also visited an exhibition organised by children at Lok Bhavan. Tablets were handed over to several principals to integrate schools with technology and certificates were presented to various teachers for conducting smart classes.

The CM emphasised the significance of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, initiated to prevent dropouts, which successfully connected every teacher, officer and public representative.

“During the campaign, it was observed that children were attending school barefoot and in shirts during cold weather. In response, the government is disbursing funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in April for children’s bags, books, sweaters and shoes,” he said.

Yogi further said to address the shortage of teachers in schools, the government recruited 1.25 lakh teachers. PM-SHRI School Scheme is an innovative experiment in basic education to connect children with technology.

The CM also made a mention of a similar initiative called ‘Atal Residential School’ in the state, adding that in alignment with this approach, integrated schools were being established in 57 districts with an allocated budget of ₹1,000 crore.

“Previously, students from the state sought coaching in other states. Following the Covid period, the Abhyudaya coaching programme was launched which is conducted both virtually and physically in every district. Presently, children are preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, IIT, UPSC, etc. IPS, PCS and numerous other officers are devoting an hour daily to coaching classes. Consequently, the children of the state are securing jobs through various competitive examinations,” he said.

Yogi also highlighted the significant improvement brought about by the current government, contrasting it with the previous administration’s expertise in facilitating cheating during exams. He noted that students from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and other states used to enrol in Uttar Pradesh due to the availability of copying materials during exams.

“Upon assuming office, the BJP government implemented strict measures to ban this practice and undertook substantial efforts to enhance school infrastructure. As a result, prestigious global educational institutions are expressing interest in establishing their branches in the state,” he added.

The CM Yogi stressed that through the National Education Policy, India is poised to reclaim global leadership in education. Uttar Pradesh, with its 5 crore students, will play a pivotal role in achieving this and elevating the state and the country to new heights through various educational initiatives.

“In recent years, the state has introduced new initiatives alongside the theoretical curriculum, including ‘one district one product,’ skill development, and other educational programs,” he said.

State ministers Gulab Devi, Sandeep Singh, Surya Pratap Shahi, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, additional chief secretary (finance and secondary education) Deepak Kumar and principal secretary (basic education) Dr MK Shanmuga Sundaram were present during the event.

Viksit Bharat not possible without UP: Union minister

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “After a wait of 500 years, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the time has come to inaugurate the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. With the world’s attention focused on India, Uttar Pradesh emerges as its central point.”

“Today Ayodhya is emerging as the centre of development and prosperity of India. For this, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he added.

“Be it the new national education policy (NEP) or the Ujjwala Yojana, the standards that the U.P. government has set in implementing the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have increased the confidence of the entire country,” Pradhan said.

He further said be it the rapid implementation of NEP or the launch of Ujjwala Yojana to the increasing scope of 10 crore beneficiaries, progress in every field reflects the commitments of UP government.

The Union minister congratulated CM Yogi for implementing the new national education policy (NEP) and ‘Operation Kayakalp’. Pradhan said 26 crore children study in the country. Of them, about 18 percent (5 crore) are from UP. “The concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) is not possible without U.P.,” he said.

“There has been a change in the situation of government schools in Uttar Pradesh. Today, I can confidently state if the data is calculated, there will be a significant number of students from government schools in rural areas who have been selected for IITs, NITs, and in medical field,” the minister said.

Thanking the Uttar Pradesh government, he said the schemes of the Centre had been implemented properly in the state. “Excellent work has been done in the field of education. Without any coaching, 54 children from Uttar Pradesh’s Navodaya Vidyalaya were selected for IIT. 374 children have taken admission in NIT,” he added.