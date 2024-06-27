Yogi endorses Speaker’s censure motion against Emergency

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday endorsed the censure motion that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read against the Emergency in in the Lower House of Parliament. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Om Birla on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row. (HT FILE)

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday evening, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and emphasized that the current generation had the right to know how the Congress acted against democracy and the Constitution post Independence.

Yogi said there may be change in the Congress’ face but the party’s character remained authoritarian. “Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla deserves heartfelt congratulations for reading a censure motion against the Emergency. We all know that on the night of June 25, 1975, the Congress-led government under Indira Gandhi attempted to subvert the very Constitution she had sworn to uphold as Prime Minister.”

“This was an attempt to murder the country’s democracy. It is essential to inform the public about this dark deed of the Congress. The current leadership of the Congress continues to mislead the country in the name of the Constitution and promises to end reservations,” he said.

“They have amended the Constitution 75 times and, by misusing Article 356, dismissed democratically elected governments 90 times, compromising the country’s integrity. The Emergency is also among their dark deeds. This censure motion has been read to inform the present generation of these actions. This is a bold step, and Om Birla deserves congratulations”, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Om Birla on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row. In a post on his official social media account ‘X’, CM Yogi expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Om Birla, calling him a popular and soft-spoken leader.

He wrote, “I have full faith that under your successful leadership, the dignity of the Parliament, the temple of Indian democracy, will reach new heights. Best wishes for your golden tenure!”

Om Birla has been elected from Kota Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. He was made the candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker by NDA on Tuesday, while on Wednesday he was elected Speaker by voice vote. HTC