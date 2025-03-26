Yogi for digitisation of relics linked with Nath Panth

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasized the need for digital documentation to preserve the rich spiritual heritage of the Nath Panth, a prominent tradition in Indian yoga. He made this statement during the inauguration of a two-day international seminar on ‘Yogic Contribution of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath in Indian Yoga Tradition’ at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University conference hall. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the two-day national seminar on ‘Contribution of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath in the Indian Yoga Tradition’ organized at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, in Gorakhpur. ((@CMOfficeUP via PTI Photo))

He highlighted that India’s spiritual wisdom, which has transcended materialism, explores the mysteries of the universe. He called for the meticulous collection and digitization of the symbols, relics, and practices associated with the Nath Panth, which has flourished from Tibet to Sri Lanka, and from Afghanistan to Indonesia. “If we do not safeguard our spiritual heritage, we may face struggles similar to the patenting of yoga,” he warned.

Aditayanath described Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath as a Siddha Yogi who dedicated his attainments to public welfare and played a key role in the revival of the Gorakhnath Temple.

The CM asserted that India’s ancient knowledge tradition has always been intertwined with technology, citing the systematic documentation of wisdom by sages such as Ved Vyasa. He emphasized that India, once a global knowledge hub, should reclaim its intellectual and spiritual leadership.

In recent years, CM Yogi noted, the world has witnessed a resurgent India, with yoga now embraced by 193 nations, including China.

“India is the only country that has gone beyond material limitations to unveil the mysteries of the universe,” the CM remarked, reaffirming the need to connect modern generations with their spiritual roots.

During the seminar, Adityanath released books and research papers on Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath’s contributions, reinforcing the importance of scholarly engagement in preserving India’s spiritual traditions. He also pointed out that institutions like the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Research Chair and the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Research Chair at the university can play a major role in collecting and preserving the symbols and remnants of the Nath Panth.

The CM explained that the symbols of India’s knowledge traditions — such as Buddhism, Adi Shankaracharya’s philosophy, and the spiritual practices of Mahayogi Gorakhnath — can be found across the world. He noted that the Nath Panth tradition has thrived through various Nath Yogis and Siddhas.

“Gorakhnath Ji is believed to be the yogic form of Lord Shiva himself. He made the Nath Panth’s spiritual practices accessible to everyone, irrespective of caste, region, or gender,” said Adityanath.