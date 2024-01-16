Yogi gives momentum to BJP’s wall-writing campaign

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave momentum to the BJP’s wall-writing campaign that was initiated by party president JP Nadda on Monday, signalling the commencement of the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paints the party’s ‘Lotus’ symbol during the launch of the ‘Wall Writing’ programme for Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

He first drew a lotus flower on the wall of Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwan Panchayat temple in Jatashankar crossing and wrote the slogan below ‘ek baar phir Modi sarkar, is baar 400 paar’ for the campaign, which aims at enthusing BJP workers ahead of the LS polls.

Addressing party workers at the event organised by the BJP, Adityanath exhorted them to take the campaign to new heights of success like the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold conversation with voters in days to come and address three big election rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath urged all MPs, MLAs, representatives of the panchayat and municipal bodies to play their role with full responsibility.

“Draw the lotus and write the slogan underneath it, wherever there is space on public buildings. However, permission must be taken before writing on someone’s personal property. Efforts should be made to ensure that no space is empty of slogan,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening booth management, Adityanath said, “The stronger our booths are, the more effective our dialogue with the voters will be, with our candidates winning with huge margins.”

He claimed that government welfare schemes had consolidated confidence of common people in the double engine government apart from generating new hope. The CM emphasized that the BJP government has not only announced development projects but implemented welfare programmes strictly and advised party workers not to hesitate in highlighting the government’s achievement among masses.

He added that BJP president JP Nadda has, by launching this campaign on Monday, given a new resolution to the country from Delhi.

‘LAND GRABBERS SHOULD NOT BE SPARED’

The chief minister attended to 250 complainants during Janata Darbar at Digvijayanath auditorium here and directed officials that land grabbers should not be spared under any circumstances.

He said the government is determined to provide justice to all victims without any discrimination and instructed officials to deal with criminals with an iron hand.

A few visitors, who had reached here from Santkabir Nagar, had prayed to the CM to free their land from encroachers and land mafias. Adityanath forwarded their applications to officials concerned with instructions to report on it in a week.

Many others seeking financial help for treatment of complex diseases were assured of the required budget. Adityanath directed district magistrate Krishna Karunesh to contact respective hospitals/doctors for making the estimate at the earliest.