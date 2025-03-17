Yogi hits out at Mamata over Holi disturbances in Bengal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her remarks criticising the arrangements during the Mahakumbh. The chief minister noted that the younger generation is increasingly relying on social media, but he pointed out a lack of quality content on these platforms. (Sourced)

Adityanath said those who had said the “Mahakumbh of Prayagraj was “Mrityu Kumbh” were unable to control disturbance during Holi”.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office bearers of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that “for the first time, people came to the Mahakumbh from Tamil Nadu. People also came from Kerala.”

“The population of Uttar Pradesh is 25 crores, and Holi concluded peacefully. But, in West Bengal, a number of disturbances took place during Holi,” he said.

“And, people who were unable to control the disturbance (’upadrav’) during Holi, had said that the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj was a ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. But, we said that this is not ‘Mrityu’ (death), it is ‘Mrityunjay’ (victory over death) It is a Mahakumbh.”

He said the Mahakumbh daily witnessed 50,000 to 1 lakh people of West Bengal taking part in the 45-day event.

Referring to the media coverage of the Mahakumbh, he praised a large section of the press for highlighting its informative and positive aspects, while criticising some outlets for focusing on trivial issues.

He underscored the significance of print media in the digital era and said that despite challenges posed by emerging technologies, print journalism continues to have credibility due to its in-depth reporting.

Highlighting how society is now divided between viewership and readership, he acknowledged that the rise of visual media has created competition for newspapers and magazines but insisted that the print media remains relevant due to its analytical reports and substantive content.

The chief minister noted that the younger generation is increasingly relying on social media, but he pointed out a lack of quality content on these platforms. He stressed the need for proper training in content writing to enhance journalistic standards.

He further emphasised the crucial role of the media in democracy, recalling its contributions to the freedom struggle and its ongoing role in raising public awareness. He also highlighted Gorakhpur’s transformation into a hub for infrastructure, education, and healthcare, asserting that the city has become a key political centre in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that the Gorakhpur Journalist Press Club has a significant responsibility in promoting positive journalism and maintaining continuous dialogue with the people.

Govt committed to delivering justice: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Digvijaya Nath auditorium on the Gorakhnath temple premises on the fourth day of his visit.

He heard the grievances of over 150 people and directed officials to ensure timely resolution of all issues. He assured the public that his government is dedicated to delivering justice and will not tolerate any form of injustice.

He directed officials to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries and that all citizens are connected to development initiatives. Many attendees sought financial assistance for medical treatment and the chief minister assured them complete support. He directed officials to procure cost estimates for necessary treatments and ensure that financial aid is provided.

Additionally, he emphasised transparency and fairness in resolving revenue and police-related cases, instructing the authorities to handle these matters efficiently. The chief minister reiterated that his government remains committed to addressing every problem faced by the people and ensuring justice for all.