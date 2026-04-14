Yogi hits out at ‘nepotism’ in recruitments before 2017, Pakistan’s ‘struggle for food’

Taking an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party without naming it, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused it of “promoting nepotism”. He also said people in Pakistan are struggling for food and the neighbouring country has to starve to death while contrasting this with the situation in India. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Muzaffarnagar on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He was in Muzaffarnagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 423 projects worth over ₹951 crore, as well as attend the Rozgar Mela organised here by the government.

“In recruitment drives conducted before 2017, previous governments failed to adhere to established rules, as their objective was to promote nepotism. However, the recruitment process is now being implemented with complete transparency,” he said.

According to him, in 2017, the state possessed the capacity to train only 3,000 police personnel.

“Last year alone, we recruited 60,244 police personnel,” he said.

The chief minister said these young recruits, who include a significant number from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, are currently undergoing training at centres located within the state.

Their training is scheduled to conclude on April 20 and thereafter, they will have officially joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force, he said.

He also said that as he walked through the Rozgar Mela, he observed the radiance on the faces of the local youth.

“When a newfound confidence shines upon the face of a young person, that confidence serves as a symbol of India’s future. It brings me happiness to see our farmers smiling. It brings me happiness to know that our daughters and sisters are safe. This very confidence constitutes the cornerstone for the construction of a ‘New India’,” the chief minister said.

He said the projects for Muzaffarnagar include state-of-the-art facilities such as a ‘Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Training’ where young people will receive instruction in modern disciplines such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology, and 3D printing.

“While today’s youth are well-versed in using smartphones, if they master the industrial applications of these advanced technologies, their demand will soar both within the country and globally, thereby opening up superior employment opportunities for them,” Adityanath said, adding that with this specific objective in mind, new initiatives have been launched.

“The pleasant feeling and security, which we are experiencing today (in India), I wish to ask you -- is anyone in Pakistan able to experience this kind of pleasant feeling? Will they ever be able to do so? And in Iran? In Dubai? In Qatar and Iraq? Not even in Europe. But thanks to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, we are all safe,” Adityanath said.

The India of 145 crore (people) is secure, he said, adding this is the strength and power of “New India”.

“Even in the US, the global superpower, the prices of petroleum products have increased four times following the Gulf War. People in Pakistan are struggling for food, and it has to starve to death. This is its fate,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said inflation has reached its peak in countries across the globe. However, the prices of petroleum products in India remain under control because of PM Modi, he added.

During the programme, the chief minister unveiled the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar. While visiting an employment fair, he distributed appointment letters to the youth. He said that the state government is committed to ensuring that development and employment opportunities reach every section of society.

Among the major projects inaugurated in Muzaffarnagar are the widening and strengthening of the Behra Sadat to Meerut-Pauri road, strengthening of the Mansoorpur to Shahpur road, light and sound Show at Shukrteerth, and the drinking water reorganisation scheme of Charthawal Nagar Panchayat.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid include a two-lane rail overbridge at Khatauli railway station, widening of Chapar-Rohana-Charthawal road and Khatauli-Mirapur road, drain construction works, and construction of an 800-capacity auditorium in Government Inter College.

In addition, the chief minister released the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission’s book ‘Kaushal Darshan’ and launched the ‘AI Sentiment and Readiness’ report related to the framework of AI universities in the country. To promote women entrepreneurship, an MoU was also signed between NITI Aayog and NSDC.

The chief minister said that all these projects will not only accelerate regional development but will also play a significant role in expanding employment, skill development and basic infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)