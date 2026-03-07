Yogi hopes for Ayodhya-like programmes in Mathura

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed hope that with the blessings of Lord Krishna, programmes similar to those being organised at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya would be held at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura in the future. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers at the temple, the chief minister also extended Holi greetings and said festivals celebrated with positivity are the strength of India.

“Krishna Kanhaiya ki kripa rahi toh Ayodhya mein Shri Ram Janmabhoomi ki tarah yahan par bhi aage ke karyakram isi roop mein badhte jayenge (If Lord Krishna blesses us, programmes here too will move forward in the same manner as those at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya),” the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Yogi chaired a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and directed officials to improve facilities for the large number of devotees visiting Mathura and Vrindavan.

The chief minister, who has been a regular visitor to Barsana during Lathmar Holi, said he could not attend the celebrations this year as he was on a foreign visit. However, he noted that lakhs of devotees had visited Mathura, Vrindavan, Baldev, Govardhan, Nandgaon and Barsana for Holi celebrations. He appreciated efforts made by UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, district police and administration during Holi.

“I am fortunate to be at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi after the Holi festival along with my cabinet colleagues. Every part of Braj Bhoomi reminds us of Lord Krishna and Radha, and festivities continue here,” he said.

Yogi said Indian festivals promote positivity and inspire people to work for society and the nation.

“Our festivals are the strength of the nation. They motivate us to move forward with positivity and encourage us to do something meaningful for society and the country. Festivals teach us that life is about positivity and not about negativity, destruction or anarchy,” he added.

The chief minister said that because of India’s rich cultural traditions, the world is increasingly looking towards the country, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured both vikas (development) and virasat (heritage).

Yogi also directed officials to improve infrastructure for pilgrims, including developing two-lane routes for the Govardhan Parikrama and the 84 Kos Parikrama, along with better parking facilities.

Tourist police station inaugurated in Vrindavan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated a newly constructed tourist police station in Vrindavan on Saturday. The facility, developed under the Safe City Project, will function round the clock and is equipped with smart surveillance systems.

The station includes dedicated help desks for women and persons with disabilities and personnel trained in multiple Indian and foreign languages. It is linked to CCTV networks, smart surveillance systems and a cyber cell to address digital fraud complaints.

An information centre has also been set up to provide visitors with details about temple timings, hotels and guest houses in the area.