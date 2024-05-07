Yogi lashes out at opposition for disrespecting ‘Sanatan Dharma’

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised the opposition for disrespecting ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and questioning the existence of Lord Ram during his extensive election campaign in Sitapur and Bahraich districts on Tuesday. Yogi appealed for support for Ashok Rawat in Misrikh, Rajesh Verma in Sitapur, and Dr. Anand Kumar Gond in Bahraich Lok Sabha seats. (File)

Addressing a gathering in Mishrikh, Yogi said that that it had become fashionable for opposition leaders to abuse India’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and question the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna. He described this trend as a sign of ‘Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi’ (when one’s doom approaches, one’s mind acts perversely), adding, “They should know that this land belongs to the sages and ‘Sanatanis’, who not only performed ‘yagnas and havans’ but also annihilated demons when necessary.”

“Currently, the world is looking towards Sitapur and Uttar Pradesh because when a ‘Ramdrohi’ questions Lord Ram’s existence, Naimisharanya presents evidence from scriptures,” he said.

CM Yogi highlighted that the BJP’s double-engine government had initiated numerous development projects in Naimisharanya, which were now clearly visible. Just like the ongoing revitalisation in Ayodhya, Naimisharanya was also witnessing transformation. Plans were underway to introduce air and electric bus services, as well as the construction of guesthouses for travellers.

Furthermore, the CM urged people to vote overwhelmingly in support of the BJP and the NDA to completely alienate those who support terrorism and mafias from India’s electoral process. “They should not dare to contest elections again,” he stated.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party, the CM further said, “Supporters of the SP fire on devotees of Lord Ram and conduct ‘aarti’ for terrorists. They rejoice in the death of Ram devotees while shedding tears on the demise of the mafia.”

CM Yogi also forged an emotional connection with the residents of Sitapur. He reminisced about how Paramvir Chakra recipient Captain Manoj Pandey hailed from this land, bravely securing victory for India in Kargil and sacrificing his life to protect his comrades from the enemy.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich, Yogi said that those who raised slogans of Pakistan for political gains should instead go to that country and face starvation. “They will meet the same fate as Maharaj Suheldev dealt to Salar Masood. This land is known for its heroes. Tell them not to become a burden on India and go to Pakistan and starve to death.”

Yogi appealed for support for Ashok Rawat in Misrikh, Rajesh Verma in Sitapur, and Dr. Anand Kumar Gond in Bahraich Lok Sabha seats.