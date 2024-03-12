Yogi launches 3,419 projects worth 11,000 crore

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 3,419 projects worth over ₹11,000 crore in Lucknow. UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits the exhibition before inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth ₹ 11,000 crore at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT photo)

In an event held at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, the chief minister said that within the next five years, 40 per cent of the state’s population would be residing in urban areas. He said that this event marked the largest unveiling of new projects by the urban development department, showcasing ‘New UP of new India.’ He further said that while focusing on development, the government also prioritises preserving heritage.

The mega launch of urban projects happened just days before the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicks in. Over the next couple of days, the chief minister is expected to embark on a launch spree during his whirlwind tour of the state. For instance, in Unnao on Wednesday, Adityanath will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for 103 projects worth ₹241.6 crore, followed by visits to Farrukhabad and Bareilly to launch projects.

“This represents the new UP of new India, which focuses on development, heritage preservation, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, and also respects the sentiments of the common man,” Adityanath said during the event.

“Earlier, people would refer to human beings as ‘smart’, but prime minister Narendra Modi has also made cities ‘smart.’ Our resolve of a developed India would be fulfilled when the whole of UP becomes a partner in assisting the fast-paced growth,” Yogi said, elaborating on how urban growth has intensified since 2017.

“In 2017, 24 per cent of the population lived in urban areas, and now 30 per cent of the population resides there. Over the next five years, this urban population is projected to reach 40 per cent in UP,” he said. Showcasing BJP’s continued focus on ‘labarthis’ (beneficiaries), he also felicitated beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Detailing the growing urban spread in UP, the chief minister mentioned the establishment of 112 new municipal bodies, three new municipal corporations, nagar palika parishads, and nagar panchayats. He emphasised that initiatives like the Smart City and AMRUT Mission are aimed at adding amenities to improve the lives of the common people and enhance the ‘ease of living.’

Adityanath said that UP was the first state in the country to have linked all municipal corporations with the ‘smart city’ mission. He also mentioned the installation of ‘16 lakh LED lights’ by his government to ensure improved illumination in all municipal areas.

“These LED lights have resulted in reduced carbon emissions and electricity consumption. Municipalities are actively supporting the PM’s vision of achieving minimum carbon emission goals aligned with the smart city mission,” he added.

“More than ₹3500 crore has been distributed to 15 lakh poor in the state, and another 56 lakh have received free houses under the PM Awaas scheme, another three crore people got toilets, and 15 crore people have benefited from the free ration facility, while 19 lakh vendors have been supported through the PM SVANidhi scheme,” he added.

The chief minister further said that UP was the first state to initiate metro rail projects in six cities. “Varanasi is also introducing a ropeway facility, and there are similar plans for Shahjahanpur too. Electric bus fleets have become operational in many parts of the state,” he added. He said that during the Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla idol, everyone acknowledged the city’s development work.