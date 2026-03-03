Yogi lays stress on coordination and communication at BJP-RSS meet in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that good governance and direct communication with the public form the strongest foundation for regaining people’s trust, emphasising that organisational coordination is essential to achieve political objectives. Yogi Adityanath has stressed the need for continuous public engagement, transparency, and effective delivery of welfare schemes as key factors in building voter confidence. (FILE PHOTO)

He addressed a joint meeting with BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Gorakhprant at Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium here.

The senior leaders are understood to have discussed organisational strategy and preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Mahendra Agarwal, Gorakhprant president of RSS, and Rameshji, the prant sanchalak, asserted the need for social engagement and building people’s confidence at the grassroots level. RSS office bearers also focused on the Sangh’s centenary programmes.

Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted organisational expansion and grassroots mobilisation ahead of upcoming electoral challenges. He emphasised long-term political planning and improved communication among the RSS, the BJP organisation, and the state administration to maintain ideological and operational coordination.

The party’s regional president Sahajanand Rai said the discussions focused on strengthening coordination among the government, the party organisation, and the RSS network. Key issues included booth-level strengthening, expansion of outreach programmes and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

The party’s state general secretary (organisation)

Dharampal Singh and state vice-president Dr Dharmendra Singh also attended the meeting.

“The objective was to ensure better coordination so that government initiatives reach people efficiently while organisational activities remain aligned with public expectations,” they said.

Leaders also discussed filling vacant posts in boards, commissions, and organisational units while ensuring regional and social balance. Plans were outlined to intensify outreach programmes, conduct training sessions for workers, and hold coordination meetings at divisional and district levels.

Sahajanand Rai added that similar coordination meetings are likely to be held across various regions as part of the BJP’s early groundwork for the 2027 polls.