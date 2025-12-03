Yogi lays stress on error-free voter list, asks BJP workers to organise camps at every booth from December 5 to 10

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors and party workers to take full responsibility for ensuring a completely accurate and transparent voter list under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

Stressing that the credibility of elections depends on flawless voter rolls, he instructed party teams to conduct door-to-door outreach, ensure digitisation of all submitted forms, and organise special assistance camps at every booth from December 5 to 10.

Chairing a meeting with BJP office bearers, councillors, former councillors and past ward election candidates at the Annexe Building auditorium in Gorakhpur, the chief minister called for the creation of a “100% accurate and purified voter list.”

He directed that special assistance camps be set up at every polling booth to help voters submit their enumeration documents under SIR.

“Every voter must receive assistance in submitting their SIR form and enumeration sheet. Set up special camps at all booths and ensure that not a single eligible voter is left behind,” he said.

To strengthen the campaign, he instructed the formation of 10-member teams at each booth comprising booth presidents, BLAs, booth committee officials, and senior party workers. These teams will conduct door-to-door visits to help citizens fill out their SIR enumeration forms.

“The BJP workers must accompany BLOs in door-to-door outreach. Form 10-member teams at each booth and ensure every enumeration form is collected,” he said.

He urged BJP workers to work closely with booth level officers (BLOs). Special women’s teams will also be formed to assist female voters, ensuring greater inclusivity in the verification process.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLC and BJP state vice-president Dr Dharmendra Singh, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, and other party leaders were present at the meeting.