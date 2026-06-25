Yogi makes investment pitch in Bengaluru, roadshow attracts ₹50k cr MoUs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday made a strong pitch for investment at a roadshow in Bengaluru where memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹50,000 crore were signed with 15 companies across multiple sectors. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Engaging with leading global corporations, Global Capability Centre (GCC) operators, technology firms, developers and investors during the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026, Adityanath invited businesses to explore Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly evolving investment ecosystem—anchored by progressive policies, robust infrastructure, responsive governance, and one of India’s most competitive incentive frameworks.

He held strategic interactions with industry leaders, including senior officials from Google, and participated in high-level roundtables on urban infrastructure, GCCs, IT & ITeS, and foreign direct investment opportunities.

Highlighting the state’s strengths, the chief minister emphasized that Uttar Pradesh offers immense potential across 36 plus sectoral policies, creating one of the best-in-class business environments.

He assured investors of safety, subsidies, and seamless single-window clearances, reinforcing the government’s commitment to building a secure, supportive, and growth-oriented ecosystem for enterprises.

Leading developers such as Horizon (Blackstone), Embassy, Raheja Mindspace REIT, and Prestige pledged major projects in private industrial and business parks. Global corporations, including LG, Ameriprise, AON, Metlife, and Tablespace, announced new GCCs, reinforcing UP’s position as a global hub for innovation and talent. Teamlease extended non-financial support to strengthen GCC talent pipelines.

Foreign direct investment commitments were received from Ace International Ltd in dairy manufacturing, AB InBev in brewing, Mapletree in industrial infrastructure, and Syrma in electronics. Kaynes pledged expansion in electronic component manufacturing.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s growing prominence in India’s GCC landscape, the chief minister outlined an ambitious roadmap for the sector.

The state aims to facilitate 40 million sq. ft. of Grade-A office space by 2031, enable the establishment of 500 GCC units, and leverage its annual pool of nearly 2 lakh STEM graduates through focused skilling programmes in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing and emerging technologies.

Uttar Pradesh also plans to position itself among India’s top three destinations for foreign direct investment through targeted global outreach and investor facilitation.

The operationalisation of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, coupled with world-class expressways and industrial corridors, has further strengthened the state’s connectivity and global accessibility, the chief minister said.

Adityanath reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a business environment defined by transparency, ease of doing business, safety, policy stability and seamless investor support, making Uttar Pradesh one of India’s most attractive destinations for technology-led growth and global business expansion.