Yogi meets several delegations, assures all support

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath separately met delegations of European Investment Bank, The Netherlands, Singapore and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Saturday. While the chief minister assured them all possible support, the delegations made their offerings to the CM about their investment interests in the state.

Vice president of European Investment Bank and former prime minister of Belgium Kris Peeters said: “We will invest in various infrastructure projects in UP. The European Investment Bank has invested in the metro project in Uttar Pradesh. Also, we are considering providing our cooperation in various infrastructure projects like RRTS (Meerut), EV charging and aviation. We are investing 1.5 billion dollars in the state.”

The Dutch delegation, led by the High Commissioner of the Netherlands to India, Marten van den Berg, shared investment experiences in Uttar Pradesh with CM Yogi and said: “More Dutch firms want to invest in UP in the future.” Congratulating Yogi on GIS-23, he said that the investor conference was very effective and had been successful in attracting investors to invest in UP.

The High Commissioner of the Netherlands said that Uttar Pradesh had immense potential in food, energy, and manufacturing sectors and praised the support provided by the UP government to the Dutch businesses.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong, who came to meet CM Yogi with 17 entrepreneurs, said: “Uttar Pradesh feels like my second home. We have signed 20 MoUs worth ₹29,000 crores. Our entrepreneurs are investing in education, smart city, safe city, waste management, data centre and many other sectors.”

Yogi Adityanath, while talking to the European Investment Bank’s delegation, said that the investment journey of UP would gain further momentum with the European Investment Bank’s support.

To the delegation from the Netherlands, a partner nation with GIS-23, Yogi said: “Investing in Uttar Pradesh means accelerating India’s economy”.

Expressing his gratitude to the Netherlands government, CM Yogi said, “Our partnership would be further strengthened by joining the Netherlands in GIS-23 as a partner country. With this, Uttar Pradesh’s economy would develop in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goals.”

Yogi told the Dutch delegation: “We have increased the additional irrigation capacity of 23 lakh hectares of land in the agriculture sector in the state. In terms of milk, potatoes, and sugarcane production, UP leads the nation.”

Talking to the Singapore delegation, Yogi Adityanath said: “Uttar Pradesh today is not the same state that it used to be 6 years ago and boasts of the best infrastructure in the country. It is ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’, which is ready to play the role of growth engine of the country.

“Singapore has an important contribution in India’s independence,Yogi said, adding that Singapore was also the first country to join GIS-23 as a partner country.

He said that there were immense possibilities in spirituality and eco-tourism sectors in Uttar Pradesh, pointing out that one crore tourists were coming to Varanasi every month following the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

He said that since the commencement of the construction work of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the number of tourists had increased ten times.