Yogi orders crackdown on food adulteration, fake medicines

Declaring food adulteration and sale of counterfeit medicines as “social crimes”, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called for stringent action under the state’s zero-tolerance policy. CM Yogi Adityanath declared food adulteration and sale of counterfeit medicines as a social crime. (HT File)

Chairing a high-level meeting with the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) here on Wednesday, Yogi directed a statewide crackdown to identify and act against individuals involved in food and drug adulteration. In a first-of-its-kind deterrent, he ordered that photographs of convicted offenders be displayed at major intersections.

He said that daily consumables like oil, ghee, spices, milk, and cheese should be tested, preferably at the production units. He also called for formation of special teams for intensive checks on milk and dairy products to ensure continuous monitoring.

“Additionally, professional blood donors should be identified, and effective control be established in this area,” he said, adding public health is the state’s top priority and must be handled with full transparency and commitment.

A government spokesperson said that the network of food and drug laboratories in the state has expanded rapidly. In addition to the six major divisions previously operating, new laboratories and offices have been established in Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Devi Patan divisions. The laboratory buildings in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Jhansi have also been upgraded.

Moreover, three modern microbiology laboratories have been set up in Lucknow, Meerut, and Varanasi, enabling the testing of microorganisms, protozoa, viruses, bacteria, mycotoxins, and other pathogens. Testing has already started in Lucknow and Meerut. The chief minister suggested setting up a ‘Corpus Fund’ for the operation and maintenance of these laboratories.

To effectively rein in the fake drug trade, the chief minister directed that coordination with the police be improved to ensure the quality and effectiveness of enforcement actions.

The progress of actions to ensure the quality of medicines was also reviewed in the meeting.

Officials told the chief minister that to make the food safety process transparent and accountable, the FSDA has implemented a password-protected barcode system, ensuring the confidentiality and impartiality of sample analysis. Each sample is tested digitally by scientists and is considered valid only after approval from senior officials.

CM Yogi also called for enhanced coordination with police forces to tackle fake medicine rackets and emphasised speedy, citizen-satisfactory grievance redressal through the ‘Food Safety Connect’ mobile app and helpline (1800-180-5533).

Highlighting the government’s success in attracting investment in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, CM Yogi said that proposals to the tune of over ₹1,470 crore have been cleared in the past three years, creating more than 3,340 direct jobs. Retail pharmacy expansion has led to 65,000 new jobs across the state, he added.

To reinforce enforcement capacity, the chief minister directed the FSDA to expedite recruitment to fill existing vacancies, ensuring no compromise on public health and safety.