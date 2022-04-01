Yogi orders house tax relief for Ayodhya temples, maths
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed Ayodhya Municipal Corporation officials not to charge house tax and water tax at commercial rates from the temples, maths, dharamshalas and organisations associated with religious work in the temple town.
Instead, only a token amount should be taken from such establishments, said Yogi Adityanath. Yogi was on his first visit to Ayodhya in his second term.
The chief minister asked officials to prepare a proposal in this regard and forward it to the state government department concerned.
Yogi also said no VIP should visit Ayodhya on ashtami and navmi (the eighth and ninth days of the nine-day Navratri) to avoid inconvenience to devotees. He added that if the VIPs visit, they should do so only as ordinary citizens on these two days.
Several lakh devotees visit Ayodhya during Navratri which begins on Saturday (April 2) and ends on April 10 this year. The maximum congregation is seen on ashtami and Navmi (falling on April 9 and 10 this year).
Reviewing ongoing projects at a meeting, he instructed officials to expedite all works which were being done before the assembly polls.
He also instructed officials to prepare detailed project reports of all pending projects.
After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple. He also visited the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi where some saints and Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, welcomed him.
Yogi Adityanath also felicitated saints taking part in the Ramkot parikrama in Ayodhya. He got down from his vehicle and presented stoles to the saints. This happened when his convoy was supposed to cross the Ramkot parikrama marg where the annual event was in progress. A large number of saints and locals attend this event on the eve of the first day of Navratri every year. Owing to Covid-19, this event was cancelled for the last two years.
Yogi Adityanath met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other saints.
-
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
-
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
-
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
-
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
-
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
