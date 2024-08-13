Yogi: Promoters of ‘khata-khat’ scheme off to a picnic after polls

LUCKNOW Taking a jibe at the opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the ‘khata-khat’ people, who divided society and spread chaos, had once again disappeared for a “picnic” after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gives appointment letter to a candidate selected through a recruitment process by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“In April-May, you might have heard about the ‘khata khat’ scheme. People were required to sign bonds of ₹1 lakh each with a promise of receiving ₹8,500 every month. Today, there is no sign of the khata khat scheme people. As soon as the elections ended, they vanished for a picnic. When the election season arrives again, these same individuals will return to sow seeds of division and unleash chaos in society,” he said.

Adityanath was speaking at the appointment letter distribution event at the Lok Bhavan auditorium for 1036 candidates selected through the examination conducted by the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission.

He emphasised that securing a government job in UP was possible without recommendation.

The recruitment process was now fair and transparent and the state government had issued appointment letters to candidates in strict accordance with the reservation system established by the Constitution, said the CM, adding: “Today, these individuals are actively contributing to the development of the state.”

He said that reservation rules were followed and the selection of OBC candidates was higher in comparison to the recruitments conducted under the SP government.

Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party - as well as NDA ally - Apna Dal (S) had raised the issue of selection of OBC candidates in state government services, alleging that general category candidates were recruited on seats reserved for OBCs.

Highlighting the differences in recruitment statistics during previous and current administrations, the CM said between 2012 and 2017 (SP government), the UP Public Service Selection Commission completed appointments on 26,394 posts, with 13,469 positions filled by general candidates, 6,966 by OBC candidates, 5,634 by SC candidates, and 327 by ST candidates. The percentage of OBC candidates selected during this period was only 26.38%.

Under the current administration, from 2017 to August 2024, the UP Public Service Selection Commission recruited 46,675 candidates. Of these, 17,929 were OBC candidates, representing 38.41%. According to the CM, by combining OBC, SC, and ST candidates, over 60% of the appointees under the double-engine government belonged to these categories.

Adityanath said during the previous government, 19,312 candidates were selected between 2012 and 2017 through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Whereas under the double-engine government, from 2017 to 2024, over 42,409 youths were selected through the examination conducted by the commission, he said.

Issuing a stern warning to gangs involved in question paper leaks, Adityanath said: “Anyone who jeopardizes the future of the state’s youth under the double-engine government will face severe punishment. It will set an example for the country and the world. Those idle are spreading rumours and misleading youths,” he added.

Highlighting significant changes in UP since 2017, CM said previously the youths of UP faced an identity crisis and the state’s economy ranked 6th or 7th in the country. Today, when UP youths travel to other states, they proudly identify themselves as being from Uttar Pradesh. The state’s economy now ranks second nationally, showcasing the best economic progress compared to any other state,” emphasised Adityanath.

The resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being rapidly implemented and UP is now among leading states in effectively executing schemes for farmers, women, and the poor. The CM emphasized that under PM Modi’s guidance, appointment letter distribution programmes were being conducted regularly as part of Mission Rozgar.

Appointment letters to 1,036 youths

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,036 youths, including 536 assistant research officers (statistics), 235 assistant statistical officers, 213 junior assistants, accounting clerks, two mandi supervisors, mandi inspectors, 15 draftsmen/cartographers, and 37 cartographers. These appointments were made through recruitment process conducted by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

The appointed individuals will serve in various departments, including medical health and family welfare, environment, forest, and climate change, mandi parishad, fisheries department, economics and statistics division, cooperative department, town and country planning, tourism department, minor irrigation, and institutional finance.