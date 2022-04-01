Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday.
Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. Wi-fi facility is to be provided in these villages, he said.
He sought the representatives’ cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities’ seats.
There are 36 vacancies of local authorities’ seats in the Council but elections would take place only on 27 seats on April 9 as the BJP candidates are set to be declared elected unopposed to nine of them. A win in these polls would ensure majority for the BJP in the legislative council too.
“We have got a majority in the UP assembly. Help us secure a majority in the legislative council too as a win here would help us fast track the various pro-poor initiatives that we have planned across the state,” Yogi Adityanath said.
“The double engine government is working towards making villages smart and modern. Also, remember that BJP is a party that is capable of making lawmakers out of gram pradhans and corporators,” Yogi said.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and urban development minister AK Sharma also appealed to the nearly 32000 rural representatives connected to the interaction, to help BJP win.
The voters in this election are village pradhans, members and chairpersons of block development councils and zila panchayats, besides corporators of civic bodies.
-
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
-
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
-
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
-
Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to ₹25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated. Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state's renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. A restauranteur in Dehu, Atiq Shaikh said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian.
-
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
