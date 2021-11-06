‘Yogi shouldn’t contest assembly seat, he is on his way out’: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that “Baba chief minister (Yogi Adityanath)” should not contest elections for he was on his way out.

Yadav was reacting to Adityanath’s comments in Gorakhpur on Friday wherein the CM said that he will contest the Assembly polls if the party decides.

Regarding his own candidature for 2022 UP assembly polls, the former chief minister said, “it will be decided by the party at the right time”.

Both Akhilesh and Yogi Adityanath never contested an assembly seat and both occupied the chief minister’s post as members of the UP legislative committee.

Last week in an interview with a news agency, Yadav had said that he will not contest assembly polls himself. However, the same day, a Samajwadi Party state spokesperson said, “the party will decide if he’ll contest or not”.

Akhilesh told newspersons, soon after inaugurating an office of Janwadi Party (Socialist), “Baba chief Minister should not contest elections now, he is on his way out. As far as my candidature is concerned, the party will decide from where and when I have to contest elections.”

Janwadi Party (Socialist) is an SP ally and a backward classes based party.

Talking about the alliance partner Yadav said, “Both Samajwadi Party and Janwadi Party (Socialist) demand for a caste-based census so that those ignored could get proper representation and respect.”

Uttar Pradesh is likely to go to the polls early next year of its 403 seats legislative assembly.