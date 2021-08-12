Yogi surveys flood-affected areas in Varanasi by boat, assures all possible help

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday surveyed the flood-affected areas in Varanasi and took a boat ride from Rajghat to Purana Pul area to assess the situation.

He also interacted with flood-affected people in a relief camp at Alia Garden and at a relief centre at JP Mehta Inter College. Besides asking about the well-being of the people, he distributed flood relief material.

“There is no need to worry. The state government is with you. All possible help will be given,” he said and instructed the officials to ensure that no stone was left unturned to assist the affected people.

The chief minister flagged off a group of workers with 23 fogging machines, including 20 portable ones, and inspected a cattle shelter in Varanasi.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 72.32 metres, about a metre above the danger level of 71.262 metres but the water level had now become stable after rising for the past few days.

A total of 30,921 people from 58 villages, mohallas (localities) and wards in the district were affected, the district administration said in a press statement.

A total of 2848 people have taken shelter in over 21 flood relief centres and flood outposts in Varanasi. A total of 1353 dry ration kits have been distributed in the district. Eighty-five boats, including 31 motorboats, 39 medium and 15 small boats, were being operated to shift people from flood-hit areas to the relief camps as well as to monitor the flood-affected areas.