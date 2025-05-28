Yogi takes stock of preps ahead of Modi’s May 30 Kanpur visit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanpur on May 30. CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting the public meeting venue for the PM proposed programme in Kanpur. (Sourced)

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for major infrastructure and development projects collectively valued at ₹20,900 crore. His schedule, commencing at around 2:45pm, includes a public address at the Chandra Shekhar Azad (CSA) University grounds.

CM Yogi reviewed arrangements for the public meeting and security and directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to organise a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ culminating at the venue on May 30 to instil a sense of patriotism.

CM Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection at the CSA grounds on Wednesday, reviewing preparations with district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and other senior officials. He instructed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements covering parking, drinking water, sanitation, and urinals.

The chief minister also mandated a special cleanliness drive to clear roads and remove overgrown vegetation, alongside a well-structured traffic and parking management plan to avoid congestion.

A key attraction will be the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro’s new corridor between Chunniganj and Kanpur Central. Built at a cost of over ₹2,120 crore, the 14-station stretch includes five newly-constructed underground stations, aiming to significantly enhance connectivity within key urban and commercial areas.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and two crucial railway overbridges at Panki Power House and Panki Dham crossings, expected to improve coal and oil transport to the thermal power plant and alleviate local traffic congestion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 660MW unit at the Panki Thermal Power extension, costing over ₹8,300 crore, and dedicate three 660MW units from the Niveli Thermal Power Project, valued at more than ₹9,330 crore, to the state grid. He will lay the foundation stone for a 220kV substation in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area and inaugurate two 132kV substations in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10, representing an investment of over ₹320 crore.

PM Modi will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones for five major power units: the 1,320MW Khurja Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Bulandshahr, operated by THDC India Limited, the 1,660MW Obra Thermal Power Station in Sonbhadra under Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, and the 1,320MW Jawaharpur Supercritical Thermal Power Station in Etah, operated by Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

Urban infrastructure upgrades include the inauguration of a 40 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Bingawan, constructed at a cost exceeding ₹290 crore to support wastewater recycling.

To bolster industrial connectivity, the Prime minister will lay the foundation stone for expanding Gauria Pali Road and enhancing road links between Narwal Mod (AH-1) and the Kanpur defence node, integral to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor.

The visit will incorporate a welfare outreach segment where certificates and cheques will be distributed to beneficiaries of key government schemes including the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the National Livelihood Mission, and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Terming the projects milestones in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards energy sufficiency, the chief minister highlighted their role in meeting industrial and domestic demand.

He directed Kanpur Metro officials to organise regular free rides for workers, retired employees, sanitation workers, meritorious students, and civil society members to popularise the service as an efficient and inclusive transport mode.

Commissioner of police, Kanpur, Akhil Kumar presented a comprehensive security plan. The chief minister said that emergency response, traffic regulation, and anti-drone measures must be robust and foolproof, emphasising close coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to ensure electrical and fire safety.