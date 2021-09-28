Yogi to be UP CM face in 2022 assembly poll: State BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday said Yogi Adityanath will be the CM face in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“In 2022 assembly election once again Yogi will be the face of CM in UP. We want development and crime and gunda free state. UP is treading on the path of development with a target of becoming Uttam Pradesh,” said Singh in Gorakhpur.

Speaking to media after BJP’s outreach programme, he said the party was going to the people with the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in the past 4.5 years .

Singh later went to Kali Mandir at Gita Press road and also started a door-to- door public contact programme.

The senior BJP leader also reacted sharply to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who called Gorakhpur, the home town of chief minister, as training center of bhikmangas (training center for beggars).

“Yes we are bhikmangas. The father of nation Mahatma Gandhi appealed people to leave foreign clothes and people obeyed it. Lal Bahadur Shastri appealed people to leave anna (food) and people obeyed it. And when PM Modi appealed people to leave subsidy, the nation obeyed it, fetching ₹400 crore that was used to build toilets for poor. This was not the money of government but society.”