Yogi to hit campaign trail for UP bypolls from today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hit the campaign trail for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls with back-to- back rallies from Friday starting with Kundarki in Moradabad. Adityanath will address nine rallies in the next three days for BJP candidates and its ally RLD. (HT File)

Adityanath will address nine rallies in the next three days for BJP candidates and its ally RLD. Polling will take place on November 20.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rallies for party candidates will start from Friday. In the next three days, CM will address rallies in all nine assembly constituencies,” said state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary,.

According to the state BJP, Adityanath will address the first public meeting in Kundarki in Moradabad district for party candidate Ramvir Singh Thakur.

The chief minister’s second rally will be in Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district where RLD candidate Mithlesh Pal is in the fray.

His third and last rally on Friday will be in Ghaziabad assembly constituency for party candidate Sanjeev Sharma.

On Saturday, Adityanath will address rallies in Khair (SC) assembly in Aligarh for BJP candidate Surendra Diler, Karhal in Mainpuri for Anujesh Yadav and in Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar district for party candidate Suresh Awasthi.

On the third and last day, Adityanath will address rallies in Phulpur in Prayagraj for party candidate Deepak Patel, Katheri in Ambedkarnagar for Dharmraj Nishad and in Majhawan in Mirzapur for party candidate Suchismita Maurya.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after the election of the sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha in June.

The Sisamau seat in Kanpur Nagar fell vacant after the conviction of the SP’s Haji Irfan Solanki in a criminal case.

The ECI has not announced the schedule for the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya as an election petition challenging election of the then Samajwadi Party MLA Awadhesh Prasad is pending in the high court.

Four of the nine assembly seats going to bypolls were held by the SP, three by the BJP and one each by the NISHAD party and the RLD.

RLD MP Chandan Chauhan was the sitting MLA from Meerapur before he won the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat.

Adityanath has also addressed rallies in poll- bound Jharkhand and Maharashtra for NDA candidates.

The BJP is going all out to ensure an impressive show in bypolls on nine assembly constituencies by deputing ministers and senior leaders for campaigning.

