Yogi to launch UPAGRISE project as World Bank sanctions 2.8k cr loan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the World Bank-funded Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Incomes Ecosystem Strengthening (UPAGRISE) project here on December 28. The project aims at transforming agriculture in the backward districts of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. (File)

The move comes after the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IRBD), the lending arm of the World Bank, recently sanctioned the loan of ₹2800 crore for the project. The remaining nearly 30% of the funds, around ₹1200 crore, will be spent by the state government. The U.P. Cabinet has already given its nod for the ambitious scheme.

“After the World Bank’s approval of the loan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given his consent to launch the UPAGRISE in the presence of the International Bank officials here on December 28, marking the beginning of a crucial project,” a senior agriculture department official said.

According to the officials, the World Bank sanctioned the loan at its board of directors’ meeting earlier this month. The bank communicated the decision through a letter (HT has copy of the letter) to UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and the Central government on December 13.

“I am pleased to inform that Board of Executive Directors of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved on December 12, 2024 a loan in the amount of US$325 million for the above-mentioned project (UPAGRISE),” IBRD country director, India, Auguste Tano Kouame wrote in the letter.

The $500 million project to be in place for six years (2024-25 to 2029-30) aims to transform agriculture in 21 backward districts in eastern UP and all seven districts of Bundelkhand.

The initiative seeks to boost crop productivity, enhance incomes for small and marginal farmers, and address low agricultural output, limited value addition, and poor export performance.

The project focuses on climate-resilient farming, high-value crop clusters, and local agribusiness promotion. Key measures include forming 30,750 Farmer Producer Groups, adopting advanced technologies and creating a digital agribusiness network for better stakeholder communication.

“Other initiatives include improving post-harvest management, enhancing fish production, and ensuring environmental and social safeguards. Efforts will be directed at reducing costs, increasing productivity, and ensuring food security for the state’s 240 million residents,” the official said.

