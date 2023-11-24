Yogi to officers: Ensure no homeless dies of cold

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officers to distribute high quality blankets to poor people during the cold wave, establish shelter homes for destitute and vulnerable people and take measures to check accidents during foggy conditions.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officers to distribute high quality blankets to poor people during the cold wave, establish shelter homes for destitute and vulnerable people and take measures to check accidents during foggy conditions.

The divisional commissioners and district magistrates have also been directed to ensure that no one in the state died during the extreme cold conditions.

The state government has allocated ₹120 crore to the relief department for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical facilities to the people. The first instalment of about ₹20 crore has already been released to all the district magistrates to deal with the cold wave and its impact on people. The divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been instructed to take concrete measures to protect the people from cold wave.

Relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said the state government was committed to protecting the vulnerable and helpless people from natural calamities. After the CM’s directions, the first instalment of ₹17,55,00,000 had been released to 351 tehsils for procuring blankets, in addition to ₹1,75,50,000 for other relief material. In total, the department had issued the first instalment of around ₹20 crore.

He the highest amount of ₹38.50 lakh had been issued to Ghazipur, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri districts. Instructions had been given to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to deal with the situation when the temperature started dipping, he said.

District magistrates, additional district magistrates, chief development officers, sub-district magistrates and tehsildars had been directed to visit their respective areas to identify the vulnerable, helpless, and weak people affected by the cold. They had also been directed to ensure that no one in the state died of cold. Bonfires should be ensured in all Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Palikas, municipal corporations and public places in rural areas, he said.

Moreover, in urban areas, especially along main roads and accident-prone areas under the city’s jurisdiction, white thermoplastic paint has been recommended to mark lanes, along with installation of reflectors, solar cat signs, and delineators in a timely manner to prevent accidents during foggy conditions. In rural and urban areas, the officials have been directed to run a campaign to attach yellow strips on the rear of the tractor trailers used in agricultural activities to control accidents during fog.

The officers have also been instructed to establish shelter homes in all municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats and to display the names and mobile numbers of its administrators prominently. The senior officers in the district have been told to conduct surprise inspections at night.