Yogi unveils first ticket of ‘Moto GP India’ 2023

LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled the first ticket for the first race of the world’s fastest motor bike race ‘Moto GP’ 2023, to be hosted by India for the first time. The CM said that there was curiosity among the youth of the world about this global event full of excitement. (HT file)

The chief minister said that Moto GP was the world’s biggest, fastest and oldest bike racing competition. “It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time India will be hosting ‘Moto GP’ from September 22 to 24 at the Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Surely this will be an important and prestigious event for the new India.”

The CM also said that there was curiosity among the youth of the world about this global event full of excitement. It was the 5th most watched event in the world. Its videos had been viewed about 350 crore times on different platforms, he said.

“The successful conduct of ‘Moto GP Bharat’ racing competition would firmly establish ‘Brand Uttar Pradesh’ at the global level. Also, this year ‘Moto E-Race’ will be held outside Europe for the first-time, in Uttar Pradesh. This competition will add a new chapter to the success story of the state.”

He also held the previous governments responsible for the stoppage of the ‘Formula One Race’ at the Buddha Circuit. “Due to the non-cooperation and apathy of the previous governments, the ‘Formula One Race’, which was brought to Uttar Pradesh, was stopped after being held only once. This is the reason why Carmelo, the organizer of this race, was sceptical about organizing this race in Uttar Pradesh in 2023 when he met me here,” he said, adding, “I assured him of full cooperation regarding the organization of this race in Uttar Pradesh.”

The chief minister said that out of the total member countries of Moto GP, 12 countries were members of G-20, including the US , Australia, France and Japan. “Presently, India is chairing the G-20 and at the same time the G-20 heads of state will be present in New Delhi when this competition will be held,” he said.

Congratulating the organisers, the CM said that the use of 30 percent ethanol in the bike used in the competition was commendable. “It is helpful in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol producing state in the country. From this point of view also, organizing this grand event is important.”

Expressing happiness over the addition of 276 brands to MotoGP Bharat Racing, the chief minister said that by organizing this race on such a large scale, there was a possibility of an economic activity of about ₹one thousand crore in Uttar Pradesh, as well as employment opportunities for five thousand people.

On the occasion, the organizers of ‘Moto GP India 2023’ presented a helmet on behalf of famous Spanish rider Enea Bastianini to the chief minister, who also sent back a helmet to Bastianini with his autograph as a good luck gesture.

