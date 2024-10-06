Yogi unveils logo of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the new multi-coloured logo for Mahakumbh 2025 at an event here. The logo symbolises religious and economic prosperity, with the depiction of the Amrit Kalash, a sacred vessel from the mythological ocean churning. U P chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders during the unveiling of Mahakumbh 2025 logo in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The design of the logo features a temple, a seer, an urn, the Akshayvat tree and an image of Lord Hanuman, representing the confluence of nature and humanity in the Sanatana civilization. It also embodies the continuous flow of self-awareness and public welfare, serving as an inspirational emblem for Mahakumbh 2025. On the occasion, the CM also launched the website and app for the mega religious fair.

The logo for Mahakumbh, one of the largest festivals globally, has been crafted to reflect its diverse and far-reaching impact, capturing both its spiritual essence and cultural grandeur. Sadhus and seers from all sects across the country participate in the Mahakumbh in large numbers, symbolised in the logo by a sadhu blowing a conch.

Additionally, two sadhus are depicted in a posture of salutation, reflecting the deep reverence of the event. The logo also incorporates key religious sites along the banks of Sangamnagari and represents various traditions of Sanatana Dharma.

The Amrit Kalash featured in the design holds profound symbolism: its mouth represents Lord Vishnu, the neck signifies Rudra, the base symbolises Brahma, the middle part embodies all goddesses, and the water within represents the entire ocean.

As Mahakumbh is held in Prayagraj, the logo prominently features the city’s most sacred site—the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. A live satellite image of the Sangam is clearly visible in the design, symbolising the eternal flow of these rivers as a representation of life itself.

This inclusion highlights the spiritual and geographical importance of Prayagraj in the Maha Kumbh’s rich tradition.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Swatantra Dev Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Kumbh Mela, recognised by the UNESCO as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,’ is regarded as the world’s largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims. With the motto “Sarvasiddhipradah Kumbhah” (Kumbh bestows all types of spiritual powers), the Maha Kumbh stands as a profound symbol of spiritual significance.