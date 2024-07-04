Yogi urges people to join green initiative by planting sapling in mother’s name

LUCKNOW: The plantation drive, which used to be largely an administrative effort among 26 departments, has now been infused with emotional significance by the state government, urging people to plant a sapling in their mother’s name on July 20. The state aims to plant 175 crore saplings by 2026, aiming to increase green cover from the current 9.23% to 15%. (Sourced)

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “ek ped maa ke naam”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the annual plantation drive and invited all citizens of the state to participate by planting a sapling in their mother’s name.

Yogi, after planting a Red Sandalwood sapling at his official residence on Thursday, said, “Every citizen in U.P. should plant a sapling in their mothers’ name. We have over 54 crore saplings in nurseries.”

“The idea behind the initiative is that if it succeeds, it can make a real difference because those planting a sapling in their mother’s name will nurture it until it grows big enough. People planting saplings in the name of their mothers will care for them,” said a senior forest official.

The CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging people to plant saplings in their mother’s name, highlighting its impact on combating global warming. “We are distributing drumstick plants to beneficiaries of government schemes, as they are highly effective against malnutrition,” said the CM.

“The mega plantation drive aims to plant over 35 crore saplings and has already commenced. Our focus is also on ensuring the safety and survival of the planted saplings. Those participating in the plantation drive should make efforts to nurture and protect the plants,” added the CM.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting, Forest and Climate Change minister Arun K. Saxena said that people’s participation should be ensured. Minister of State for PWD Brijesh Singh also advocated for the relocation of ficus trees instead of cutting them for development projects.

The state aims to plant a total of 175 crore saplings by 2026, aiming to increase green cover from the current 9.23% to 15%. This year, specially designed segments like Bal Van, Virasat Vatika, village-level forests, and similar initiatives will be developed in urban and rural areas to engage more people in this green initiative.