Yogi, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers’ Delhi visit showcases message of unity

Amid the buzz of his growing political clout in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, met top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Delhi on Monday.

The trio from UP was together in their meetings, conveying a message of party unity. The two deputy CMs had earlier separately met PM Modi and the union home minister only a few days back.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial to BJP’s chances of forming its third consecutive government at the Centre in 2024 when the next Lok Sabha elections are due.

The trio first made a courtesy call on President Ramnath Kovind. They then held nearly hour-long meetings with PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Had a meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Had discussions on several, including development of state, and various other issues. Their commitment towards people and country’s welfare would give a new thrust to state’s development,” Modi tweeted.

Shortly after his meeting, Shah tweeted, “Discussed people’s welfare and good governance journey. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, you all will take UP to newer heights.”

Irshad Ilmi, a political expert, said, “This unity show means several things. It showcases the importance of the trio in BJP’s scheme of things — Yogi, of course because of his Hindutva appeal and upright image, Keshav possibly BJP’s most prominent OBC face since Kalyan Singh in UP and Brajesh Pathak, a Brahmin leader with a sharp political mind. The presence of the top three in long discussions with PM and HM indicates that the party leadership’s desire to move collectively on all issues. So, while Yogi would be the unquestioned boss, the deputy CMs will be on board on all decisions too.”

Another political analyst AP Tiwari said, “Everything that has happened in UP since the BJP’s fabulous victory in the 2022 polls has been undertaken with an eye on 2024. Though BJP formed governments in four of the five states where assembly polls were held, yet the swearing in ceremony in UP was an event unlike any other. The portfolio allocation, the move of the Yogi 2.0 government to hit the ground running, the focus on implementation of welfare schemes and commitments party made and now this unity show are all part of a deliberate and visible effort taken with an eye on 2024 polls.” Political experts agreed that Adityanath’s graph has shot up considerably leading to speculations of his possible inclusion in party’s parliamentary board; the highest decision-making body that has at present four vacancies.

“I won’t be surprised if, along with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest serving BJP chief minister, Yogi Adityanath finds a place in the BJP parliamentary board. His profile has shot up considerably and since the Modi-Yogi combination that translates to development politics and hardcore Hindutva fit in perfectly in BJP’s scheme of things ahead of 2024, Adityanath’s elevation appears certain,” Ilmi added.

An overhaul of the BJP organization in UP is due with party’s state chief Swatantra Dev, general secretary JPS Rathore, vice presidents AK Sharma and Daya Shankar Singh having become ministers in Yogi government 2.0. Swatantra Dev was largely seen as being close to Yogi. There is considerable speculation on two possible claimants to the post - former ministers Shrikant Sharma and Mahendra Singh - both of whom share a good rapport with Yogi Adityanath.

