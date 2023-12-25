Yogi visits Bateshwar, launches projects worth 148 crore

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday applauded the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for giving a stable government thus saving the country from problems caused because of unstable regimes. The CM also said the double engine regime was working to fulfil the dream that former PM had for Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event held at former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s native village Bateshwar. (HT photo)

Yogi expressed these views while addressing a gathering at Bateshwar village, the birthplace of the former PM, here at an event organised to mark 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee. On the occasion, Yogi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of different development projects worth ₹148 crore.

He announced setting up of a potato research centre in Agra. “Solar pumps will be distributed to 50,000 farmers over the next two years. This will provide relief from diesel pumps,” the CM added. The highlight of the day was inauguration of heliport service for Braj pilgrimage air travel, connecting Agra to Mathura-Vrindavan.

Yogi also inaugurated the Agra-Mathura heliport service by flagging off a helicopter from Bateshwar to Govardhan. Upon arriving at Bateshwar, also known as Chhoti Kashi, Yogi offered prayers at the Brahmalal temple. Besides, the CM unveiled the statue of Vajpayee and inaugurated the cultural complex centre (museum) named after him. He inaugurated three-day tourism and agriculture exhibition at Bateshwar.

Paying his tribute to the former PM Vajpayee, the CM said, “An unstable regime damages a nation and great leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee saved the nation from this and gave a stable government at the Centre. If one looks at Pakistan, it can be understood what harm an unstable regime causes and leave citizens in hunger and agonies,” Yogi added.

Drawing attention to the current situation in Pakistan, he highlighted the challenges faced by the population due to an unstable government, particularly in meeting basic needs such as food. He highlighted that in India food material is being distributed for the past 3.5 years.

“Stability in governance is reflected by economic prosperity and welfare of masses. Earlier, girls were not able to go to school but things have changed for good. Money for welfare schemes is reaching beneficiary and U.P. is progressing. We promise to continue doing so with double engine regime to fulfil dreams which Vajpayee had for the state,” stated chief minister.

“Things are changing at Bateshwar and tourism department is taking up beautification of temples and other development projects are on track for tourism promotion,” he said. “The 99th birth anniversary of Atalji today is beginning of centennial year celebrations next year and will witness welfare programmes at gram panchayat, district and state levels. Under the leadership PM Narendra Modi, welfare schemes and benefits are reaching the deserving ones,” the CM added.

State tourism minister Jaivir Singh, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister for child development and women welfare Baby Rani Maurya, animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh, prisons minister Dharamveer Prajapati, Agra MP and Union minister SP Singh Baghel were prominent among those present at the event.