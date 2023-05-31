Siddhartha scales 4.90m to take gold in KIUG pole vault

Young athlete Siddhartha AK on Wednesday hogged the limelight in athletics events of the Khelo India University Games, setting a new Games record in the pole vault while bagging the gold medal. Siddhartha in action at the meet (Sourced)

A BBA first year student at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Siddhartha emerged victorious with a jump of 4.90m, while Kuldeep Kumar of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University won the silver with a jump of 4.80m and M Gautam of Madras University won the bronze with a jump of 4.80m.

Siddhartha has always been supported by his family in his pursuit of the sport and that’s why he dedicated his first KIUG Games medal to his family. “I am very happy to make the Games record. This is my first KIUG medal. In Bangaluru, I could not win a medal due to injury and now I have won straight gold, and that too with a record. I have no words to describe this happiness. I dedicate this medal to my parents, who have always supported me,” he said.

The current national pole vault record is 5.31m, which Subramani Silva set at the 2022 National Games that were held in Gujarat. When asked about beating this record, Siddhartha said, “I didn’t think much about it. I just wanted to give my best. Will see what happens in the future. If I keep working hard, the result will automatically be better.”

Siddhartha jumped 4.40 meters for the first time in February 2019 at the India School Games held in Nadiad. He cleared over 4.50m in August and then went on to clear 4.80m at the India U20 Championships held in Trivandrum in September same year.

“The year 2019 was good for me. I gained confidence after I jumped 4.80 metres. But in 2020 my performance took a hit due to injury. Then in September 2021, I jumped 4.85 meters at the Indian U23 Championships held in New Delhi. I jumped 4.85 meters thrice in 2022. In the Inter University Championship held at Mudbidri, I jumped 4.92 m, which is my personal best till date,” he added.

Siddhartha, who has cleared a height of 4.90 meters in the National Games held in Gujarat in October 2022, said his aim was to become the best pole vaulter in the country. “I want to become the best pole vaulter in the country and I want to represent India in the world meet. I am working hard for this and will continue to do so,” he said.

“I am always happy to participate in these games. All the amenities and facilities that are provided to athletes are very good. From nutrition to living, arrangements are excellent. I love Khelo India. The competition label is also good to be associated with,” he said, adding, “As far as I am concerned, I had set myself a target of 4.90 this year. This was my score in the National Games last year. Since I’ve been battling injuries for some time now, I consciously haven’t set my bar too high.”