Young urged to learn Atal’s political qualities on former PM’s death anniversary

Kanpur BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri has pledged support to the proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Center at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur. He said that the government would offer whatever assistance this research centre required.
While addressing a one-day seminar on the death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at CSJMU recently, Pachauri advocated for young people to learn Atal ji’s political qualities, which will not only help them advance in politics but also improve them as human beings.
He said that Atal ji’s life offers a wealth of lessons. Students will discover more about Atal ji’s work ethics, ideals, values, and morals if they research his life and career.
According to pro vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, efforts are being undertaken to establish a favourable atmosphere for social science research at CSJMU with the encouragement of vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. He said that the Deendayal Shodh Kendra will provide financial assistance to those researchers who conduct studies on the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also urged the need for a research centre in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to him, CSJMU will assist researchers to look into the philosophical principles, and the institution will cover all associated costs.
The media in-charge, Vishal Sharma said that by concentrating their efforts on studying Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deendayal Upadhyay, researchers will have new options. Through Deen Dayal Research Center all researchers studying these heroes will receive financial assistance, he said.
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.
Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple
Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.
Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters). Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground. The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood.
WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detained
Mumbai: The police on Saturday tracked a barber from Virar, and detained him for questioning after several WhatsApp messages were received on the Mumbai Traffic Control Room number late on Friday night, warning of a 26/11 like terror strike in the city. Prime Facie, said the phone number from which the threats were issued, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, had a Pakistan series sim card. The person also claimed to be from Pakistan.
Fraud uses BEST GM’s DP, texts employees to extort hefty amounts
Mumbai: The employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were in for a surprise after they received a 'friendly text' from their general manager Lokesh Chandra. After a few exchanges, the employees would realise that it is an attempt by a fraud to extort hefty amounts. Upon learning what's transpired, Lokesh Chandra has registered a complaint at Colaba police station against an unknown person for impersonating and conning people.
