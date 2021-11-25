Young woman raped in moving car, accused arrested

Agra A 21-year-old young woman from Kosi Kalan town of Mathura was raped in a moving car and later thrown on the highway somewhere near Kosi Kalan on Tuesday. The accused, from Palwal in Haryana, was arrested by Mathura police on Thursday.

The victim was on her way back from Agra after giving an exam. She was given a lift by the accused, known to her through social media.

Depressed by the incident, the victim consumed poison after medical examination on Wednesday and was admitted to hospital.

As per police, the victim from Kosi Kalan had gone to Agra to appear in an exam and was waiting for conveyance on Tuesday evening when one Tejveer, known to her through social media, reached there and the victim got into his car to return to Kosi Kalan town. The accused, said to be an army man in his thirties, allegedly raped her in the moving car and then threw her on the highway near Kosi town of Mathura district.

“A case has been registered against the accused Tejveer and driver Digambar who drove the car when Tejveer raped the girl. Tejveer has been arrested. The victim is undergoing treatment at KD Hospital in Mathura,” informed Sirish Chand, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

The victim, who was taken for medical examination after registering of case on Wednesday, was very depressed after the incident and consumed poison on returning home. She was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to KD Hospital in Mathura.

Inspector general (Agra Range) Nachiketa Jha reached the hospital and interacted with her on Thursday. Police also recovered the car in which she was raped.