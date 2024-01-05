Youngsters’ daring truck heist in Lucknow for New Year bash

Exhausted of funds for their New Year’s party, a group of seven friends, including a minor, planned to steal a truck during their night out on December 31 in the Gosaiganj Police station area of Lucknow. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

On December 31, 2023, the group in a car assaulted a truck driver and robbed the truck on New Jail Road in Gosainganj. The perpetrators also kidnapped the truck’s attendant and took him away in the car. Subsequently, they beat him before abandoning him in the Ahimamau area. The police registered an FIR in response to the incident.

“The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, where a truck was robbed and stolen by a group of people, and the truck assistant was abducted but later released,” said the police, adding that they swiftly registered a case in Gosaiganj after receiving the information. The police also visited the site where the incident occurred.

“The truck was found parked on December 2, and on Wednesday, seven youngsters were arrested based on information from an informant,” said additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP) south, Shashank Singh.

“In the interrogation, the youth told the police that they had run out of money for the December 31 night, so they planned to steal a truck that they could sell at Dubagga Mandi to arrange money for their January 1 party. However, as the truck stopped in the middle, they decided to hide it and sell it later,” the ADCP added.

According to the police, they strategically chose to steal an old truck without any GPS, making it untraceable. When they were taking the truck to Dubagga for sale, the truck got stuck, and they decided to park it and sell it off later.

“However, with the help of CCTV footage and manual inputs, by forming a three-member team, the truck was located, and later the youth were identified and arrested on December 3,” said the police.

“The arrested youth were identified as Vikas Rawat, 24, the primary accused who runs a tent business, against whom four cases are registered earlier, and Abhishek Yadav, 23, a driver by profession, against whom three cases are registered. Along with the duo, five others were also arrested and identified as Aman Rawat, 18, Sahil Rawat, 18, Saurabh Rawat, 19, and Govind Rawat, 20, and a minor,” said the police in a press note.