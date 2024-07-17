Youth burns mother to death at police station

Agra A youth burnt his mother to death outside the Khair police station in Aligarh on Tuesday. The woman was admitted to a community health centre but was referred to JN Medical College in Aligarh where she died in the evening. The family had gathered at Khair police station to resolve a dispute over land. The accused was taken into custody but was allowed to attend the funeral of his mother that took place later on Tuesday night. The accused was taken into custody but was allowed to attend the funeral of his mother that took place later on Tuesday night. (Pic dfor representation)

With the help of CCTV footage, police are investigating the matter to work out if the son had planned this incident to frame his relatives .

Accused Gaurav (22) had a lighter in his hand which fell on the ground as the police, suspecting something wrong , moved towards the mother and son. The son got down to pick the lighter and as he rose, his mother was seen in flames, apparently because of some inflammable substance poured on her already.

Surprisingly, the son made no attempt to save the mother identified as Hemlata Devi (60) and began recording the scene in his mobile.

‘The deceased woman was cremated in the village and her son, in police custody, was allowed to attend the funeral . The matter is being investigated . Further action will be taken accordingly,” said Palash Bansal, superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh on Tuesday night.

Police sources informed that Hemlata’s husband had died in 2019 and she had moved to her parents’ house. She later returned to claim her share in her husband’s parental property but there was a dispute. Her son, sources revealed, had plans to get money from his uncle in lieu of the share in property but finding no way out, seemed to have planned the immolation to frame his uncles.

“The woman was initially admitted to the community health centre in Khair but was referred to burn ward of JN Medical College in Aligarh. Efforts were made to save her life but she died because of burn injuries,” said Bansal .

Earlier in the day, SSP Aligarh Sanjeev Suman informed that the deceased woman Hemlata had a dispute for possession over a land with the maternal uncle of her husband and had registered an FIR. Police had filed a charge sheet in this regard.

“On Tuesday, the parties to the dispute had gathered at Khair police station to resolve the issue and were asked to accommodate Hemlata requiring a house to live. However, the issue could not be resolved because of financial dispute and Hemlata and her son came out,” said SSP Aligarh.

“The son suddenly ignited the lighter and his mother went up in flames despite the cops around trying to rescue her. CCTV footage clearly shows the woman being burnt by her son,” said Suman.