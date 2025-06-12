Youth found murdered in Moradabad

A youth was allegedly murdered in Majhola area of Moradabad district on Wednesday, police said. Police and forensic team at the spot where the body was found. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Aman Shukla, 20, the younger son of Sanjeev Shukla, local leader of a trade union. The body of Aman, who had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday, was found lying in a vacant plot near the MDA housing colony in Shanti Nagar along Dhakka Road in Majhola area.

According to officials, while Aman’s mobile phone was missing from the spot, calls made to his number continued to ring through the night and into the next day.

Originally from Jalalnagar in Shahjahanpur, Sanjeev Shukla currently resides in Paipatpura, Majhola, with his wife, and two sons, and a daughter.

In a police complaint, Sanjeev Shukla said Aman had stepped out of the house around 5pm on Tuesday while talking to someone on the phone, but did not return. Repeated calls to his number went unanswered through the night. Around 6am on Wednesday, local residents discovered a body in a vacant plot and alerted the police.

Officers from Majhola police station, along with a forensic team, reached the spot. SP (city) Kumar Ranvijay Singh and Civil Lines CO Kuldeep Gupta also visited the scene. Sanjeev Shukla later identified the body as that of his son.

Police said Aman, who worked at a private firm, had been shot in the neck at close range, with the bullet exiting through the back, according to the post-mortem report.

“A case has been registered under BNS Section 103 (murder) against unidentified accused based on the complaint by the victim’s father. Several suspects are being questioned,” said SP (city) Ranvijay Singh.

Meanwhile, police said efforts were underway to trace the location of Aman’s missing mobile phone, calls to which continued to ring even on Thursday. The phone’s last known location was near the crime scene, they added.