Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj
A 26-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by his cousins in Bhatkar village under Jhunsi police station in the trans-Ganga area of the district late Monday night. The two accused have been detained and are being questioned further, police said.
According to reports, a resident of Bhatkar village, Shivkumar, 26, used to work as a labourer.
It is alleged that on Monday night, his cousins Pradyuman and Kallu called Shivkumar outside his house and assaulted him with sticks and stones. Shivkumar’s sister-in-law Nisha rushed to his rescue, but the accused assaulted her too. Shivkumar died before he could be taken to a hospital, police shared.
SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal said primary investigations suggest that the youth was attacked over suspicion of illicit relations. “The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR is being registered on the complaint of youth’s kin,” SP added.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
