Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

Prayagraj police said primary investigations suggest that the youth was murdered over suspicion of illicit relations
Prayagraj police said two accused have been detained and were being questioned in connection with the murder (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 26-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by his cousins in Bhatkar village under Jhunsi police station in the trans-Ganga area of the district late Monday night. The two accused have been detained and are being questioned further, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhatkar village, Shivkumar, 26, used to work as a labourer.

It is alleged that on Monday night, his cousins Pradyuman and Kallu called Shivkumar outside his house and assaulted him with sticks and stones. Shivkumar’s sister-in-law Nisha rushed to his rescue, but the accused assaulted her too. Shivkumar died before he could be taken to a hospital, police shared.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal said primary investigations suggest that the youth was attacked over suspicion of illicit relations. “The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR is being registered on the complaint of youth’s kin,” SP added.

