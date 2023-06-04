Youth shot dead in U.P.’s Prayagraj, accused at large

A 20-year-old youth was shot dead in Rajapur locality under Cantonment police station of the city late on Saturday night, police said. The youth’s kin alleged that he was killed by some drug peddlers with whom he had a scuffle. An FIR had been registered against four people in this connection and efforts were on to trace and arrest them, police officials said. The crime was committed on June 3 night. (For Representation)

A resident of Bhuse Wali Gali in Rajapur area, Mohd Adil was the nephew of Congress leader Mohd Kamal. Adil used to drive a battery rickshaw for a living. Locals told the police that Adil returned home at around 9 pm.

After parking the rickshaw at his home, Adil reached a paan shop near a school on the main road. At around 10.30 pm, he had a scuffle with some people over some issue. After a heated argument, one of the assailants whipped out a pistol and shot Adil in the head from a close range. Adil died on the spot while the assailants fled the scene.

Later, commissioner of police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma and DCP Deepak Bhukar reached the spot with a heavy force. Adil’s father Mohd Guddu alleged that Rashid, Pankaj Bhartiya, Sunny and Rishi were involved in the murder. “The accused are drug peddlers and live in Rajapur area,” he alleged.

DCP Deepak Bhukar said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of deceased youth’s kin. “Those named in the FIR are on the run and raids are being carried out at their possible hideouts to arrest them,” he added.

