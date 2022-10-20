Youth stabbed to death inside café in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The nephew of a BJP leader was stabbed to death in broad daylight inside a restaurant in Koraon area on Wednesday. Locals staged protest against the incident and demanded immediate action against the accused. Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified them following which the body was sent for postmortem examination. A case had been registered against four people in this connection and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

The victim was identified as Uttam Dwivedi 22, son of a retired clerk in Nagar Panchayat Office Rambali Dwivedi. Rambali’s brother Balram is a local BJP leader. It is reported that Uttam’s friends Himanshu, Vikas, Chhotu, Shailesh, Rohit and Ankit had gone to Royal Blue Star Café. Himanshu had a tiff with café owner Manish over some issue. Uttam also reached the café after he came to know about the scuffle. Investigations revealed that Uttam had an argument with Manish when he spoke in favour of his friend. In a fit of rage Manish attacked Uttam with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in his stomach and back. Manish then fled from the spot while Uttam was declared brought dead on arrival at nearby CHC. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said an FIR had been registered against Manish, Ayush, his mother Meena and a hospital manager Dinesh Jaiswal. Uttam’s friends were questioned which revealed that Himanshu called Uttam for help after he had a scuffle with Manish. Raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, he added.